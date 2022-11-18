Read full article on original website
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban
Texas doctor tells Biden students are learning abortions on papayas post Roe v Wade. A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade. Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who...
Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion
A Missouri hospital is under investigation after allegedly denying abortion services to a woman whose life was at risk due to a pregnancy that was no longer viable The federal government has launched an investigation after a Missouri hospital allegedly denied abortion services during a medical emergency. In October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an investigation after doctors at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri denied abortion services to a woman, violating the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, according to Kaiser...
10 common pieces of abortion misinformation — debunked by a retired gynecologist
Abortion is on the ballot in five states. A retired gynecologist fact-checks abortion myths, including cancer risk, infertility, and fetal pain.
Woman refused life-saving abortion in Missouri after her water broke 18-weeks into her pregnancy is forced to travel to Illinois for procedure: Feds now launch investigation into hospital
The federal government has launched its first investigation into a hospital after a woman was denied an abortion – despite experiencing a medical emergency. Mylissa Farmer, 41, was 18-weeks pregnant when her water broke, leaving her at risk of life-threatening complications - but the hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her 'baby dying inside her'.
Her miscarriage left her bleeding profusely. An Ohio ER sent her home to wait
Christina Zielke and her husband were excited when she got pregnant in July. It was her first pregnancy at age 33 – everything was new. But during the ultrasound at her initial prenatal appointment in Washington D.C., there was no heartbeat. Bloodwork taken a few days apart showed her pregnancy hormone levels were dropping.
CNET
Abortion Laws by State: Where Has Abortion Been Banned?
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. On Election Day, abortion was on the ballot in five states: California, Michigan and Vermont all passed referendums enshrining reproductive rights in their state constitutions, while efforts to restrict abortion access in Montana and Kentucky failed to resonate with voters.
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
Lawsuit seeks to block access, reverse approval for abortion pill
A coalition of anti-abortion medical groups and providers sued the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Friday, challenging the agency’s decades-old approval of mifepristone, a pill that is used in medicated abortions. The lawsuit was filed in Amarillo, Texas, by the Alliance for Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group that...
What Is It Like to Have a Medication Abortion? 5 People Share Their Stories
The recent fall of Roe v. Wade has given new life to the abortion debate in the U.S., but even before Roe was overturned, conditions were difficult for people seeking abortions in much of the country. Texas and Oklahoma passed near-total abortion bans over the last year, and even in states where abortion is still legal, safe access to reproductive health care be hard to come by.
Biden administration moves to safeguard abortion access for migrant girls in U.S. custody
The Biden administration is directing shelter officials across the U.S. to ensure that pregnant migrant girls in federal custody have access to abortion services following the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate the constitutional right to the procedure, according to government guidance issued Thursday. The Office of Refugee Resettlement, the Department...
PopSugar
50 States, 50 Abortions
When the news first broke on June 24 that the US Supreme Court had overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade, my wellness director, Mirel Zaman, and I immediately jumped into action. As journalists, we understood the impact of the moment; as women, we felt it. When you find out you're pregnant, you don't think about the laws of the land. Instead, you think about your life and your abilities: Can I physically carry this child? Can I afford this child? How will my life shift if I am pregnant or need to raise a person? Can I afford an abortion? What will my family or partner think?
coloradopolitics.com
IN RESPONSE | Take it from an OB: abortion is not the answer
I am responding to the Oct. 26 Associated Press report in Colorado Politics, “Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions.”. I was a second-year medical student, and married to an abusive man when I learned I was pregnant. I was so distraught, my best friend thought I must have cancer. “It’s worse,” I said. Though I was resource-poor, I had the love and support of my family and friends. My parents moved to help and provide child care. Because people told me I could, I have two amazing sons and became an OB-GYNoctor. Many women don’t have the support that I did.
Abortions late in pregnancy are a tragedy, not a talking point. Ask these women | Editorial
Imagine getting the most heartbreaking news possible about your deeply wanted pregnancy: Your baby has terrible deformities that will cause her to suffer and die, just moments after birth. Or she will live in a vegetative state hooked up to machines, or endanger a twin fetus. You’d struggle to absorb...
PopSugar
I Was Excited to Be Pregnant, but I Still Chose to Have an Abortion
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I can't remember if it was...
My Twitter account was suspended after I tweeted the protocol for medication abortion. They said I was 'promoting self-harm.'
I opened Twitter last week to find my account suspended for tweeting the medication-abortion protocol using mifepristone and misoprostol.
Anti-abortion groups file lawsuit to revoke approval for abortion pill
Anti-abortion groups filed a federal lawsuit on Friday against the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking to reverse the FDA's approval of mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug.
Tennessee's GOP Lawmakers Advised To Wait Before Going After IVF, Contraception
ProPublica obtained a recording of an hourlong conference call for the lawmakers organized by anti-abortion activists.
Anti-abortion groups ask U.S. court to pull approval for abortion drugs
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Anti-abortion groups on Friday filed a lawsuit asking a court to overturn U.S. regulators' approval of the drug mifepristone for medication abortion, which could hobble access to medication abortion nationwide.
State Senator asks OK AG for legal opinion on self-managed medication abortion
Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, has requested that Attorney General John O’Connor provide an official legal opinion related to Oklahoma women's access to self-induced abortions.
