ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion

A Missouri hospital is under investigation after allegedly denying abortion services to a woman whose life was at risk due to a pregnancy that was no longer viable The federal government has launched an investigation after a Missouri hospital allegedly denied abortion services during a medical emergency. In October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an investigation after doctors at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri denied abortion services to a woman, violating the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, according to Kaiser...
JOPLIN, MO
Daily Mail

Woman refused life-saving abortion in Missouri after her water broke 18-weeks into her pregnancy is forced to travel to Illinois for procedure: Feds now launch investigation into hospital

The federal government has launched its first investigation into a hospital after a woman was denied an abortion – despite experiencing a medical emergency. Mylissa Farmer, 41, was 18-weeks pregnant when her water broke, leaving her at risk of life-threatening complications - but the hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her 'baby dying inside her'.
MISSOURI STATE
CNET

Abortion Laws by State: Where Has Abortion Been Banned?

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. On Election Day, abortion was on the ballot in five states: California, Michigan and Vermont all passed referendums enshrining reproductive rights in their state constitutions, while efforts to restrict abortion access in Montana and Kentucky failed to resonate with voters.
WISCONSIN STATE
Vogue Magazine

What Is It Like to Have a Medication Abortion? 5 People Share Their Stories

The recent fall of Roe v. Wade has given new life to the abortion debate in the U.S., but even before Roe was overturned, conditions were difficult for people seeking abortions in much of the country. Texas and Oklahoma passed near-total abortion bans over the last year, and even in states where abortion is still legal, safe access to reproductive health care be hard to come by.
OKLAHOMA STATE
PopSugar

50 States, 50 Abortions

When the news first broke on June 24 that the US Supreme Court had overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade, my wellness director, Mirel Zaman, and I immediately jumped into action. As journalists, we understood the impact of the moment; as women, we felt it. When you find out you're pregnant, you don't think about the laws of the land. Instead, you think about your life and your abilities: Can I physically carry this child? Can I afford this child? How will my life shift if I am pregnant or need to raise a person? Can I afford an abortion? What will my family or partner think?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

IN RESPONSE | Take it from an OB: abortion is not the answer

I am responding to the Oct. 26 Associated Press report in Colorado Politics, “Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions.”. I was a second-year medical student, and married to an abusive man when I learned I was pregnant. I was so distraught, my best friend thought I must have cancer. “It’s worse,” I said. Though I was resource-poor, I had the love and support of my family and friends. My parents moved to help and provide child care. Because people told me I could, I have two amazing sons and became an OB-GYNoctor. Many women don’t have the support that I did.
COLORADO STATE
PopSugar

I Was Excited to Be Pregnant, but I Still Chose to Have an Abortion

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I can't remember if it was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy