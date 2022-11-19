ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Talking Stick guest wins $1.3M playing Wheel of Fortune slot machine

On Nov. 11, an anonymous lucky slots player at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale became an instant millionaire, striking it big with a winning pull of $1,316,234.47 on Wheel of Fortune®. “It’s incredibly exciting to give away a jackpot of this size,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, overflowing with culture and beauty. It’s the perfect destination if you want your kids to truly see the vast, impressive, and diverse world around them. Art flows through the city’s lifeblood, with galleries littering the area wherever you turn. It...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Scottsdale and Gilbert natives among top holiday spenders, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — With Black Friday around the corner, folks in the Valley might be wondering how much is an appropriate amount to spend on holiday shopping. According to a personal finance website, the average Phoenician will spend about $872 over the holiday season compared to the average native of Scottsdale who is expected to spend $2,271.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall

Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed following a deadly crash in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road, not far from the Loop 101 freeway. A pickup truck ended up on its side and police say four people were transported to an area hospital. One person died.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Christmas & Holiday Spectacular coming to Bell Bank Park in Mesa

PHOENIX — The first Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular is coming to Mesa’s Bell Bank Park this weekend as the holiday season marches on. The event aims to create an immersive holiday walk-thru experience in the East Valley with light shows, live entertainment, pyrotechnics, cookie-making and meet-and-greets with Santa.
MESA, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Art and Wine Festival makes its way to Peoria for first time

Willcox Wine Country and Silver Lining Riding are combining to bring the award-winning Art and Wine festival to Peoria. This will be the first time that the event has been in Peoria. It will be held at the Centennial Plaza Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. “If...
PEORIA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

WestWorld costs far higher than expected

Scottsdale’s beloved WestWorld event center is costing taxpayers millions of dollars per year to operate. That was the findings of an audit of the facility released to the council’s audit committee on Nov. 14. The 386-acre equestrian and special event facility in the northeast corner of town is...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Friday Night Fever Playoff Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 11 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 18 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Casteel defeats Cesar Chavez 70-30 Highland defeats Perry 57-22 Mesa defeats Corona...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Foreigner announces Farewell tour date at Ak-Chin Pavillion in Phoenix

PHEONIX — British-American rock band Foreigner announced Monday plans to perform in the Valley as part of their Farewell tour. Fans will get the chance to see the creators of “I Want to Know What Love Is,” at Ak-Chin Pavillion on August 20, with special guest Loverboy, event organizers said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy