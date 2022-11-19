Read full article on original website
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
azbigmedia.com
Talking Stick guest wins $1.3M playing Wheel of Fortune slot machine
On Nov. 11, an anonymous lucky slots player at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale became an instant millionaire, striking it big with a winning pull of $1,316,234.47 on Wheel of Fortune®. “It’s incredibly exciting to give away a jackpot of this size,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, overflowing with culture and beauty. It’s the perfect destination if you want your kids to truly see the vast, impressive, and diverse world around them. Art flows through the city’s lifeblood, with galleries littering the area wherever you turn. It...
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landing
Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17.Credit: Google. An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale and Gilbert natives among top holiday spenders, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — With Black Friday around the corner, folks in the Valley might be wondering how much is an appropriate amount to spend on holiday shopping. According to a personal finance website, the average Phoenician will spend about $872 over the holiday season compared to the average native of Scottsdale who is expected to spend $2,271.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
citysuntimes.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall
Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
roselawgroupreporter.com
CaliberCos. closes on land lease for mixed-use project near Talking Stick Resort
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents CaliberCos.) A key area east of the Loop 101 freeway in Scottsdale near Talking Stick Resort & Casino is set to see major commercial development in the coming years. Scottsdale-based developer CaliberCos. confirmed Wednesday that it closed on a land lease where it looks to...
Nonprofit hospital system Honor Health outbids Banner in Arizona land auction
A vigorous bidding war kept a standing room only crowd on their toes on Wednesday as two nonprofit hospital systems battled for a 48-acre parcel of Arizona land.
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed following a deadly crash in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road, not far from the Loop 101 freeway. A pickup truck ended up on its side and police say four people were transported to an area hospital. One person died.
KTAR.com
Christmas & Holiday Spectacular coming to Bell Bank Park in Mesa
PHOENIX — The first Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular is coming to Mesa’s Bell Bank Park this weekend as the holiday season marches on. The event aims to create an immersive holiday walk-thru experience in the East Valley with light shows, live entertainment, pyrotechnics, cookie-making and meet-and-greets with Santa.
KTAR.com
Arizona State University to lead water research initiative for state’s resources
PHOENIX — Arizona State University will have a major role in the state’s water usage going forward, as the the institution will lead the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative. ASU and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the multi-year project that will involve a $40 million investment by the state.
peoriatimes.com
Art and Wine Festival makes its way to Peoria for first time
Willcox Wine Country and Silver Lining Riding are combining to bring the award-winning Art and Wine festival to Peoria. This will be the first time that the event has been in Peoria. It will be held at the Centennial Plaza Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. “If...
East Valley Tribune
WestWorld costs far higher than expected
Scottsdale’s beloved WestWorld event center is costing taxpayers millions of dollars per year to operate. That was the findings of an audit of the facility released to the council’s audit committee on Nov. 14. The 386-acre equestrian and special event facility in the northeast corner of town is...
12news.com
Friday Night Fever Playoff Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 11 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 18 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Casteel defeats Cesar Chavez 70-30 Highland defeats Perry 57-22 Mesa defeats Corona...
arizonasuntimes.com
Murray Hooper Executed in Arizona After Nearly 40 Years on Death Row for 1980 Murder
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that death row inmate Murray Hooper had been executed by the state of Arizona for the 1980 murder of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps. “The people of Arizona made it clear once again that those who commit heinous crimes in our state will...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
KTAR.com
Foreigner announces Farewell tour date at Ak-Chin Pavillion in Phoenix
PHEONIX — British-American rock band Foreigner announced Monday plans to perform in the Valley as part of their Farewell tour. Fans will get the chance to see the creators of “I Want to Know What Love Is,” at Ak-Chin Pavillion on August 20, with special guest Loverboy, event organizers said in a press release.
