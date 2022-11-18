Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.
Sporting News
How long is Zion Williamson out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans star
Zion Williamson just can't avoid the injury bug. The Pelicans star has been forced to sit out multiple games early in the 2022-23 season because of a nagging foot injury. Williamson missed most of his rookie season and the entire 2021-22 campaign after suffering knee and foot injuries, but it's unclear if this latest health issue will lead to long-term problems.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson says he's 'definitely' playing Monday
Pelicans star Zion Williamson says he's "definitely playing" Monday against the Warriors after missing the past three games with a foot injury.
Lakers Rumors: Is Rob Pelinka Waiting For A Bradley Beal Deal?
And would a Big Three of Beal/Davis/James be enough?
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
NBA
Zion Williamson probable, Trey Murphy questionable for Monday game vs. Warriors
Zion Williamson, who was very optimistic after Saturday’s practice that he would be available to play in Monday’s homestand finale vs. Golden State, is being listed as probable on Sunday’s official New Orleans injury report submitted to the league this afternoon. Williamson (right foot contusion) has been sidelined for the past three games. Meanwhile, forward Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable. Listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
Zion Williamson receives positive update ahead of Monday’s game vs. Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans have not had Zion Williamson in the lineup for the past three games but it appears as if his return is imminent. Williamson is officially listed as probable for the Pelicans game on Monday against the Golden State Warriors as per Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. Zion...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
Celtics And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson have Lakers, Warriors winning
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Anthony Davis has third...
BBC
Stephen Curry: Point guard scores 24 as Golden State Warriors beat New York Knicks
Stephen Curry scored 24 points as the Golden State Warriors continued their fine form at home with a 111-101 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday. Curry completed a double-double and a game-high 10 assists, while Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins scored 20. Draymond Green also contributed 10 points,...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Leads team in loss
Ingram totaled 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Celtics. Ingram led New Orleans in scoring, assists and shots made from three, also leading the Pelicans in shots made in the loss. Ingram has scored 25 or more points with five or more assists in four contests this year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
Hot Celtics Break Pelicans Win Streak
The Celtics' fast start breaks Pelicans' three-game winning streak.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: In line to sit Sunday
Nuggets head coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject following Friday's 127-99 loss to Dallas. Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum Host Events to Feed Families for Holidays
The Pelicans' stars give back to the community for the holidays.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
Comments / 0