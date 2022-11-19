Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio
The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
NBC Sports
Klay goes thermonuclear, drops 20 on Rockets in first quarter
Klay Thompson appeared to find his shot in the Warriors' win on Friday night, and he carried that over into their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Thompson was feeling it in the first quarter, draining his first six shots, including four 3-pointers, and finishing...
Yardbarker
'It's An Honor': Rockets Retire Elvin Hayes No. 44 Jersey Friday Night
The Houston Rockets retired No. 44 in honor of basketball Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes. The Rockets honored Hayes during halftime of their home match against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The game inside the Toyota Center also marked the debut of the Rockets' San Diego hardwood classic jerseys.
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The San Antonio Spurs will continue their five-game west coast trip as they face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and deliver a Spurs-Lakers prediction and pick. The Spurs lost 119-97 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Jakob...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers
A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
BBC
Stephen Curry: Point guard scores 24 as Golden State Warriors beat New York Knicks
Stephen Curry scored 24 points as the Golden State Warriors continued their fine form at home with a 111-101 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday. Curry completed a double-double and a game-high 10 assists, while Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins scored 20. Draymond Green also contributed 10 points,...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes Anthony Davis Can Play At This Recent Level Every Night
The Lakers veteran players have contributed to the team's recent victories
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back on skates
Wilson (knee) has resumed skating, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson hasn't skated at practice yet, but he has been skating with the also injured Nicklas Backstrom (hip). Wilson had offseason ACL surgery in late May and the timetable for his recovery was estimated at 6-8 months. He had 24 goals and 52 points with 240 hits and 151 shots on goal in 2021-22. The 28-year-old is not close to returning at this time.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 20 points Friday
Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York. Thompson scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. Outside the top 200 in standard leagues, a case can be made outlining the stance that he could be viewed as a streaming option only. However, given the proven track record, managers should continue to hold, at least for another few weeks, to see if he can build off what was an encouraging performance Friday.
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) out for ‘brief’ time
Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard has a right calf strain and will be sidelined for a “brief period,”
