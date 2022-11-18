Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, OXY, MAR
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 580,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 58.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 55,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
MMS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.98, changing hands as high as $66.56 per share. MAXIMUS Inc. shares are currently trading up about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
Why Zoom Video Stock Zoomed Lower on Tuesday
Shares of video-teleconferencing company Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) tumbled 7.3% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday, despite reporting a sizable earnings beat in its fiscal Q3 earnings report last night. Analysts had forecast Zoom would earn only $0.84 per share on sales of $1.1 billion. They were right about...
NASDAQ
Periodic Tables of Risk - Q3 2022
Published quarterly, the Periodic Tables of Risk highlight how different factors in the capital markets are affecting institutional investors’ portfolios. The percentages represent the trailing quarterly returns for these key factors. Review the tables and accompanying commentary to understand what’s driving (or detracting) from returns for investors. Asset...
NASDAQ
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
The Math Shows IJH Can Go To $284
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $284.41 per unit.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.3%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.9% on the day, and up 71.76% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 102.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 101.65% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MPC make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: MCHI, YUMC, TCOM, NIO
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) where we have detected an approximate $294.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 142,800,000 to 149,600,000). Among the largest underlying components of MCHI, in trading today Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) is off about 1.4%, Trip.com Group Ltd (Symbol: TCOM) is off about 2.3%, and NIO Inc (Symbol: NIO) is lower by about 0.9%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the MCHI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of MCHI, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.4% and 0.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 0.80% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.10% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 17.68% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and AES make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
NASDAQ
SPLV, GILD, AFL, GD: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPLV) where we have detected an approximate $598.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 5.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 163,470,000 to 172,890,000). Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in trading today Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) is up about 1.3%, AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) is up about 1.3%, and General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SPLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SuperCom Board, Stockholders Approve 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - SuperCom (SPCB) said its Board and stockholders has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares. The company noted that its reverse stock split will reduce the number of SuperCom's outstanding shares from 41,980,101 shares to approximately 4,198,010 shares. The company's ordinary shares will begin trading...
NASDAQ
Lincoln National Corporation Stock Gained 7% In One Week, What's Next?
Lincoln National Corporation’s stock (NYSE: LNC) has gained 7% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (down 0.6%). Further, the same pattern was observed over the last ten days (9.6% vs 5.2%). That said, the trend was quite opposite before that – it has lost 45% YTD and 30% MTD.
NASDAQ
Energy, Materials Shares Lifting Canadian Market; TSX Up Over 1% At Noon
(RTTNews) - Despite concerns about geopolitical tensions and economic slowdown, the Canadian market remains firmly up in positive territory a little past noon on Tuesday, led by strong gains in energy and materials sections. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 207.50 points or 1.04% at 20,184.63 a few minutes...
NASDAQ
Is PBF Energy (PBF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
NASDAQ
Namdar Family Discloses Position in Nautilus Group (NLS) - Here's Why
Fintel reports that Namdar Family Holding LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,886,432 shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NLS). This represents 5.0% of the company. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. is a global technology driven fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves...
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, CQQQ
In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Gold, up about 16.1% and shares of Goldmining, up about 15.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
