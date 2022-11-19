Elon Musk is a crypto evangelist. The billionaire is one of the most influential voices in the cryptocurrency space. An announcement or comment from him about a digital currency can radically change the evolution of this asset. For those who follow the crypto market closely, they know that the billionaire is the main backer of meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE). If he withdraws his support for the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin would collapse as quickly as its price has soared.

7 DAYS AGO