Parents of 20-year-old shot and killed in Brooklyn want justice for son

Parents of tourist killed in NYC stray bullet shooting want justice 01:56

NEW YORK -- The parents of a tourist killed in a stray-bullet shooting in Brooklyn are pushing for justice. Friday, they had their day in court with the man recently arrested in the shooting.

They shared memories about their son with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.

Ethan Williams , 20, was visiting New York City for the first time in Oct. 2020 for a skateboard tournament when he was killed. He was sitting on the stoop of a Bushwick Airbnb he rented with friends when he was shot in the chest.

Williams' heartbroken parents faced his alleged killed in court.

"He was a good kid. He didn't deserve any of this," said Susan Williams.

"He would have invited that guy onto the stoop to hang out if he had not shot at him. He would have wanted to be his friend," said Jason Williams.

The judge would not allow cameras in the courtroom where 26-year-old William Freeman was arraigned and pled not guilty.

Freeman was arrested two weeks ago and allegedly admitted he shot at Williams' group because he mistakenly thought one of them was responsible for his cousin's death a few week prior.

"There's no explanation as to why, if they have such a strong case, why they did not arrest him in the two-year period that this incident took place. So I'll be looking into that," said Freeman's attorney Jay Schwitzman, who believes Freeman gave a false confession.

"I'm confident at the end of the day you'll see that promises were made either on the record or off the record to induce him to make false statements," Schwitzman added.

Williams' parents just want justice for their son, an Indiana university student, who they said always wanted to be part of the solution.

Previously, his parents said their son worked with local officials for years to combat violence. They never imagined they'd be without him because of it.

"It's all just really sad. We miss Ethan. We're looking forward to justice," said Susan Williams.

Freeman was held without bail and is due back in court on Feb. 24. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.