New York State

NY schools must replace Native American mascots, team names

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

NEW YORK -- New York schools with Native American mascots must find a replacement by the end of the school year or lose state funding.

The state's education department sent a letter to schools Thursday outlining the new ruling.

It applies to mascots, team names and logos.

It stems from controversy surrounding the "Indians" mascot in the Cambridge Central School District upstate.

Penalties for schools that don't comply include removal of school officers and withholding state aid.

Comments / 100

Po'ed Ottaviano
2d ago

And this woke craziness continues, especially in the education system. They love to erase history but when will it end? Instead of grooming children, how about you teach them the right way?

Reply(41)
50
Craig Foote
2d ago

Well if mascots are offensive because of Indian names, why are you not renaming counties in NYS Governor? Is Onondaga, Seneca, Tioga, Cattaraugus , Oneida, and others, why do they not offend you or the SED. For being the state education department you aren't very educated at all.

Reply(1)
21
Ernie Sanita
2d ago

ridiculous. we already lost the redskins the Indian on land o lacks butter aunt jamima etc . let's just lose Joe Biden instead. impeach him and his helper.

Reply(2)
27
CBS New York

CBS New York

