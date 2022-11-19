ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County apartment complex residents without heat for weeks

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents at the Waterford Square Apartments in Oakland County say they have been without working heat for weeks. Although Metro Detroit has been experiencing extreme cold and snow, these residents in Waterford Township have been without heat for several weeks. “No kid should have to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

14-year-old arthritis patient raises awareness at Jingle Bell Run in Pontiac

PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - "I know the pain. I don't want anyone else to feel this way." 14-year-old Lucia Pietraszewski has been overcoming obstacles her whole life. "They told me I was not going to make it to my 13th birthday and I'm 14 now almost going to be 15. I'm eventually going to start driving and live a beautiful life," Pietraszewski said.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg passes away at age 48

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members are mourning the death of Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg. Judge Wittenberg, 48, of Berkley, passed away Sunday morning. "The 44th District Court lost our great leader and friend, Judge Jamie Wittenberg," the District Court said in a...
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Fishermen help Wyandotte police rescue suicidal man in river

WYANDOTTE – A man experiencing a mental health crisis is alive thanks to the quick cooperation of two fishermen and Wyandotte police officers performing a river rescue Nov. 7 near Bishop Park. Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said a 30-year-old Wyandotte man intentionally jumped off the pier about 3...
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Campus Martius curfew for minors begins at 8 p.m. Friday for Detroit Tree Lighting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police will be enforcing a curfew at the Tree Lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until midnight. Beginning at 8 p.m., all people 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult who is older than 21 to attend the event. There are exceptions for minors traveling to and from work, school, church, or other organized activities.
DETROIT, MI

