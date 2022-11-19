Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County apartment complex residents without heat for weeks
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents at the Waterford Square Apartments in Oakland County say they have been without working heat for weeks. Although Metro Detroit has been experiencing extreme cold and snow, these residents in Waterford Township have been without heat for several weeks. “No kid should have to...
fox2detroit.com
As winter arrives, Pontiac animal shelter working to protect pets from cold weather
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - As winter arrives, a Pontiac animal shelter is working to help pets that are left in the cold. "It’s a constant battle with people realizing they need to take their animals in during this cold weather," said Diane Higgins, volunteer at Do Only Good Animal Rescue.
Allen Park firefighters rescue 21 puppies from basement of burning home
The Allen Park Fire Department rescued more than a dozen puppies from the basement of a burning home overnight.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Pontiac Home Depot helps brighten holidays for residents of Grace Centers of Hope village
Pontiac Home Depot employee volunteers helped brighten the holiday season for residents enrolled in the Grace Centers of Hope After-Care Program by hanging thousands of white Christmas lights on 12 homes in Little Grace Village in Pontiac, Nov. 17. The volunteers also gave Christmas gifts to the families living in...
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
OCSO: Elderly Rochester Hills couple found dead in home, high level of carbon monoxide inside
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly Rochester Hills couple was found dead inside their home Friday afternoon, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO and the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Avon Rd around 3p.m. Friday on the report of a man and woman who were unconscious and not breathing.
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen.
fox2detroit.com
DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old arthritis patient raises awareness at Jingle Bell Run in Pontiac
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - "I know the pain. I don't want anyone else to feel this way." 14-year-old Lucia Pietraszewski has been overcoming obstacles her whole life. "They told me I was not going to make it to my 13th birthday and I'm 14 now almost going to be 15. I'm eventually going to start driving and live a beautiful life," Pietraszewski said.
fox2detroit.com
Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg passes away at age 48
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members are mourning the death of Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg. Judge Wittenberg, 48, of Berkley, passed away Sunday morning. "The 44th District Court lost our great leader and friend, Judge Jamie Wittenberg," the District Court said in a...
3 dead in Lincoln Park after vehicle slams into tree, rolls over
Witnesses to a fatal crash that killed three people Downriver say speed is to blame after the vehicle slammed into a tree and flipped over Thursday evening.
Police investigate after couple found dead in Rochester Hills home
A couple was found dead inside their home in Rochester Hills Friday afternoon, according the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
2 teens and an 8-year-old killed when vehicle slams into tree, rolls over in Lincoln Park
Witnesses to a crash that killed three young people Downriver say speed is to blame after the vehicle slammed into a tree and flipped over Thursday evening.
fox2detroit.com
Single mother needs help buying vehicle after car totaled while driving to new house
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A single mother is without a car after a driver crashed into her last week. "Wednesday the 9th, I bought my house and Thursday the 10th I was going to go clean the house and get it ready so we could move in that weekend," Haley Cunningham said.
Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years
(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
downriversundaytimes.com
Fishermen help Wyandotte police rescue suicidal man in river
WYANDOTTE – A man experiencing a mental health crisis is alive thanks to the quick cooperation of two fishermen and Wyandotte police officers performing a river rescue Nov. 7 near Bishop Park. Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said a 30-year-old Wyandotte man intentionally jumped off the pier about 3...
Michigan road closed for hours after driver overturns tractor-trailer
According to a tweet from MSP First District, the crash occurred around 7:13 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Campus Martius curfew for minors begins at 8 p.m. Friday for Detroit Tree Lighting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police will be enforcing a curfew at the Tree Lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until midnight. Beginning at 8 p.m., all people 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult who is older than 21 to attend the event. There are exceptions for minors traveling to and from work, school, church, or other organized activities.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after shooting driver with BB gun, blowing out car window on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit driver was shot at by someone wielding a BB gun over the weekend. The Michigan State Police received a report around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 when a call came in that someone had been struck by a BB gun while driving on I-696 in Warren.
Family of Ki'Azia Miller holds vigil after she was killed by Detroit police
Many tears were shed today for a mentally ill woman who was shot and killed by Detroit Police more than a week ago.
