Read full article on original website
Related
63 fun Christmas ornaments to make your tree even more special
Christmas ornaments come in classic, funny, and custom designs. Here are 63 of our top picks, from glass bulbs to collectibles from Hallmark and Disney.
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
Oprah Says This Christmas Tree Candle Will 'Fill the House with Cheer' — and It's 20% Off Right Now
Grab it while it’s back in stock Nothing signifies the beginning of the holiday season quite like the reveal of Oprah's Favorite Things. Oprah Winfrey's much-anticipated annual list of favorites is basically the Rolls Royce of holiday gift guides. It features a curated list of presents in every category — home, kitchen, fashion, books, makeup, and more — all of which have been fully vetted and hand-selected by the icon herself. Even better, each and every item is sold on Amazon to help make shopping a breeze. One item...
The 63 best Christmas decorations to decorate your home inside and out
From outdoor Christmas decorations like an inflatable Santa to artificial trees and ornament sets, these are the best Christmas decorations you can buy.
Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly
This is honestly brilliant.
These Yarn and String Christmas Trees Make for a Great Christmas Ornament
And they serve as great gifts too!
ktalnews.com
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree
One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
Woman Sets Up Christmas Tree In a Giant Planter and TBH It Looks Amazing
We love how clean and cute it looks
hunker.com
Charcuterie Christmas Trees Are Trending, but Are Kind of Daunting to Look At
Ready to level up your festive season charcuterie board? And we mean way, way up — say, a few feet in height. That's right. Forget flat charcuterie boards and go for this winter's biggest board trend: the charcuterie Christmas tree. In years past, a charcuterie Christmas tree comprised ingredients that were laid out in the shape of a tree on a flat board, but this year, party hosts are going vertical.
Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace
One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
Woman Convinces Us to Use a Basket Instead of a Christmas Tree Collar
Honestly, it looks so much better!
ETOnline.com
Deck The Halls With The Best Holiday Decorations and Christmas Trees On Sale at Wayfair
With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's not too early to start thinking about holiday decor. To get your home ready for the holidays, the Wayfair Black Friday Sale has seasonal decor deals up to 80% off. Right now, you can save big on everything you need to deck out your home for the holidays. Score pre-lit Christmas trees you can use year after year for under $100, take over 50% off poinsettia and beaded berry-adorned faux fir wreaths, and enjoy major discounts on beloved ornaments and seasonal wreaths.
Elf on the Shelf Getting Replaced With Ranch on a Branch?
Elf on the Self has been a long-standing Christmas favorite but the legendary figurine is about to get a holiday competitor if Hidden Valley Ranch has anything to do with it. Tiny elf figurines are usually placed on a shelf to let the Big Guy (Santa) know who's been naughty or nice. This year Hidden Valley Ranch dressing wants to push aside Elf on the Shelf to make room for Ranch on a Branch.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0