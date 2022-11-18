Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
A tale of two bells
From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
Times Gazette
Lynchburg Lions Club Poster Contest
The Lynchburg Lions Club and Lions Club International sponsored their annual Peace Poster Contest again this fall. The Lynchburg Lions Club encourages middle school students to develop a special poster on a theme related to promoting wo0rld peace. This year’s theme was Lead With Compassion and a total of 70 students participated in the local contest.
Times Gazette
College all-star, 25 cent smokes, free comedy show
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
thegnarlygnome.com
By Golly’s: It’s A Hidden Gem, By Golly!
I love neighborhood bars, which is exactly what By Golly’s is. The food isn’t the best in town, the drinks aren’t anything crazy, they don’t have some sort of insane view that you just have to tell all your friends about, and yet – it’s one of those places you find yourself going to over, and over.
Times Gazette
Lions’ candy stores open Monday
There will be three locations — one in Hillsboro and two in Lynchburg — this year for the Lynchburg Lions Club’s annual Candy Sale with each location planning to open Monday. The locations are the Highland County Republican headquarters at 200 W. Main St. and Southern Hills...
Urbana Citizen
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Becomes Part of Ohio Holiday Lights Trail
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Shine On Chillicothe’s light display, lighting Yoctangee Park for the holidays, is ready to put you in the holiday spirit with more lights than ever! This year the display features a Field of Memory Spheres honoring loved ones that are no longer here. Along with...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
visitdublinohio.com
7 Holiday Gifts in Dublin, Ohio
Shop small in Dublin, Ohio! Here are a few of our recommendations for some of the best holiday gifts in Dublin for everyone on your list. The holidays are one of the best times to visit Downtown Dublin and shop for the loved ones in your life. Share your holiday finds and memories with us using #SoDublin.
WLWT 5
Family displaced after kitchen fire in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — One family has been displaced following a fire in Blue Ash on Saturday. According to the Blue Ash Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a home on fire in the 4900 block of Ridgecrest Lane at approximately 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly...
Times Gazette
‘Round Barns of America’
Editor’s note — Robert Kroeger, the Cincinnati man who painted pictures of and wrote stories about some of Highland County’s historic barns back in 2015, has published a new book titled “Round Barns of America, 75 Icons of History”. Yes, these barns were round or...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed
Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
No public sales for Taylor Swift tour, Ticketmaster says
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sorry Swifties, Ticketmaster will no longer be selling tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift is coming to Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on two back-to-back nights as part of The Eras Tour, an event announced after the release of her latest album, “Midnights.” On June 30 and July 1, […]
Shawnee State University announces School of Nursing
Shawnee State University has announced the transition of the Department of Nursing to the School of Nursing. The School of Nursing will serve as a vital part of the university’s plan for growth of its nursing degrees and a focus on meeting the healthcare-related workforce needs of the region.
WKYC
Dog with disability saved from euthanasia, now doing ‘swimmingly’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was supposed to be a final goodbye. When Phelps the dog arrived at Franklin County Dog Shelter four months ago, his disability was severely affecting his quality of life. The 6-month-old pup had swimmer syndrome, a disability affecting the use of his back legs. Because of that, he was named Phelps after the swimmer Michael Phelps.
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
Atlas Obscura
Hope Iron Furnace
The ruins of a long-gone iron-producing furnace located in Ohio’s Lake Hope State Park. Built in 1853-54, the furnace was responsible for turning the plethora of iron ore pulled from the area’s sandstone bedrock into usable iron. The Hope Iron Furnace required a team of hundreds of workers to help fuel the fires, move the ore to the furnace, and cut the timber required to stoke the charcoal fires.
