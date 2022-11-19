ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level

Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Ravens — Panthers Week 11 Predictions

The Ravens are the unanimous pick to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Analysis; "Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 11-3 (.786) in games immediately after a bye. That’s the second-best record among active coaches. The Ravens will be refreshed and motivated to continue their march toward the playoffs. Carolina is a team that is in a bit of disarray and Baltimore will take full advantage."
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadspin

For your own health, never play against the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are not a good team. They’re one of the worst teams in the NFL in fact. They’re trotting out a former XFL quarterback as their starter. They lost Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson. They don’t utilize DJ Moore. They’re one of only two teams to have undergone a head coaching change this year. They’re near the bottom of the league in total offense, total defense, and passer rating. Yet, somehow, playing them in 2022 is bad news for your future.
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

Bengals star makes bold statement after win against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd made a bold statement on Sunday after his team’s 37-30 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Boyd told reporters that Cincinnati was able to keep their composure after halftime while trailing by three points because they’re a “championship caliber team”. “We’re...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals’ chances of beating Steelers just skyrocketed after latest news

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it official. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is making his return ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Bengals HC Zac Taylor shared he was optimistic about Reader’s status after the bye week. On Saturday, he was activated to the 53-man roster as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

The Fletcher Cox era is coming to an end in Philadelphia

When looking back at the best Eagles players over the last decade, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has been as impactful as Fletcher Cox. But all good things must come to an end and it appears the writing may well be on the wall for the 11-year veteran.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Augusta Free Press

Preview: Baltimore Ravens, coming off bye week, host Carolina Panthers

In control of the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens look to stay in first place when they Carolina Panthers on Sunday. After having a bye last weekend, Baltimore enter well rested on the back of a three-game winning streak. With the Cincinnati Bengals on its heels, a win here will guarantee the team first place entering Thanksgiving.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Misses Practice With Illness But Will Play Vs. Panthers

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he should be ready to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to coach John Harbaugh. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get to practice but he was just too sick." Jackson is having another...
Yardbarker

Ravens Rookie David Ojabo Deems Himself Ready to Play

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was still uncertain whether rookie linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Ojabo said he is fully recovered from an Achilles injury and ready to make an impact if he is activated. "If my number is called, I...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable

Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Comeback

Nick Sirianni gets emotional defending fired head coach

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni got emotional defending former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich Sunday. Sirianni talked at length about Reich after the Eagles beat the Colts, 17-16. “I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said. “He’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around, I was hoping him and I would be Read more... The post Nick Sirianni gets emotional defending fired head coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy