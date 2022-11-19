Story and Photos: Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Idaho Potato Sack Dress That was a Middle Finger to the Haters

A Levi’s jacket is part of a new mural that pays tribute to the indigenous peoples in Toledo, Ohio. Located at the ADM grain facility on the east bank of the Maumee River, the mural is the largest in the U.S. spanning 28 silos measuring approximately 170,000 square feet. More than 2,850 gallons of paint were used to create the installation. Levi’s reported the news on its Unzipped blog. Titled “Glass City River Wall,” the mural serves as a reminder of how Native Americans are part of the Toledo community. The art depicts sunflowers and three portraits of a Native American elder, mother...

TOLEDO, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO