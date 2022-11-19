Story and Photos: Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Idaho Potato Sack Dress That was a Middle Finger to the Haters

Read full article on original website
Related
marthastewart.com
This Couple's Elegant Wedding in Maryland Was Filled With Nods to Grandmillennial Style
In 2015, Desiree and Jimmy first locked eyes at a dinner with mutual friends in college. Throughout their senior year, their relationship remained platonic—but Desiree finally reciprocated Jimmy's romantic pursuits before graduation. The couple dated long distance for over two years before Jimmy moved to Washington, D.C., to be close to Desiree, and on February 22, 2020, he popped the question. He staged a romantic scene in a private igloo on the patio of the Watergate Hotel and filled the enclosure with peonies, Desiree's favorite flower—and on a cozy winter night, she said yes to forever.
New Mural Features the Largest Levi’s Jacket
A Levi’s jacket is part of a new mural that pays tribute to the indigenous peoples in Toledo, Ohio. Located at the ADM grain facility on the east bank of the Maumee River, the mural is the largest in the U.S. spanning 28 silos measuring approximately 170,000 square feet. More than 2,850 gallons of paint were used to create the installation. Levi’s reported the news on its Unzipped blog. Titled “Glass City River Wall,” the mural serves as a reminder of how Native Americans are part of the Toledo community. The art depicts sunflowers and three portraits of a Native American elder, mother...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0