ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Story and Photos: Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Idaho Potato Sack Dress That was a Middle Finger to the Haters

By Nikki West
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

This Couple's Elegant Wedding in Maryland Was Filled With Nods to Grandmillennial Style

In 2015, Desiree and Jimmy first locked eyes at a dinner with mutual friends in college. Throughout their senior year, their relationship remained platonic—but Desiree finally reciprocated Jimmy's romantic pursuits before graduation. The couple dated long distance for over two years before Jimmy moved to Washington, D.C., to be close to Desiree, and on February 22, 2020, he popped the question. He staged a romantic scene in a private igloo on the patio of the Watergate Hotel and filled the enclosure with peonies, Desiree's favorite flower—and on a cozy winter night, she said yes to forever.
POTOMAC, MD
Sourcing Journal

New Mural Features the Largest Levi’s Jacket

A Levi’s jacket is part of a new mural that pays tribute to the indigenous peoples in Toledo, Ohio. Located at the ADM grain facility on the east bank of the Maumee River, the mural is the largest in the U.S. spanning 28 silos measuring approximately 170,000 square feet. More than 2,850 gallons of paint were used to create the installation. Levi’s reported the news on its Unzipped blog. Titled “Glass City River Wall,” the mural serves as a reminder of how Native Americans are part of the Toledo community. The art depicts sunflowers and three portraits of a Native American elder, mother...
TOLEDO, OH
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy