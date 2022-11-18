Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Related
Motorcycle ride benefits Ashley Bush’s family
The cold temperatures on Saturday did not stop people from gathering for the Border Riders benefit ride for Ashley Bush, maiden name Boone.
Benefit ride held in memory of Ashley Bush
MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Dozens came together Saturday afternoon to support the family of Ashley Bush. This ride was hosted by the nonprofit "Border Riders". “I seen it all on the news and Myles contacted me and said ‘Todd have you seen that?’ I said, 'I have,' he goes, 'we got to do something,' I said, 'you know, I thought about it but thanks for pulling the trigger'. I said, 'let's do it,' Said Todd Akins, organizer of Border Riders.
Two people dead in Branson shooting, Taney Co. Sheriff investigating
The Taney County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a home Friday.
KHBS
Farmington memorial ride benefits Ashley Bush's family
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Border Riders motorcycle group will host a benefit ride for Ashley Bush's family Saturday. Bush was kidnapped on Halloween, and she and her unborn child were murdered. Registration for the benefit ride starts at noon at Abundant Life Church in Farmington. The ride will begin...
Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
Tow truck driver laid to rest, Funeral Procession led by first responders and tow trucks
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Anderson, Missouri, Ozark Funeral Home held services for a young tow truck driver that was killed in a single vehicle tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin on Tuesday morning. Bradley Skaggs, 18, was a lifelong McDonald County resident. His family had asked that tow truck operators and first responders lead...
Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
Downtown Bentonville brightened by Lighting of the Square event Saturday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The annual City of Bentonville Lighting of the Square will take place on Saturday, November 19th. Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman will flip the switch to illuminate the square at 6 p.m. The free event is produced by the non-profit Downtown Bentonville Incorporated and welcomes all community...
siloamsprings.com
Siloam Springs Public Library Currently Closed
The Library is currently closed until further notice due to a maintenance issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and will update you when it opens back up.
City of Fayetteville asking for public feedback on Park System Master Plan draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is asking for the public's input in its drafted Park System Master Plan. The City of Fayetteville says the drafted plan aims to set the vision and guide the Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department’s efforts over the next 10 years.
fayettevilleflyer.com
City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville
The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. reports of a pedestrian struck on South Rangeline and 7th alerted Jopin E-911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance and METRO 1 responded. On scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson that am adult male was struck in the southbound lanes of Rangeline, just south of 7th. He tells us the male was...
Five Fayetteville Police Officers awarded for preventing overdoses
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Five officers were awarded this Tuesday for using Naloxone, a form of Narcan, to prevent death by overdose. “We thought it was important to get out here and recognize them and recognize good officers doing good work,” said Arkansas State Drug Director Boyce Hamlet. “When...
Walmart gives tour of new fertility clinic
Walmart is giving its associates more health benefits.
KOKI FOX 23
One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
KHBS
Police release body camera footage of Tyson Foods CFO arrest
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 obtained police body camera videos of Tyson Foods CFO, John Tyson beingarrested. The 32-year-old was arrested on Nov. 6 on charges of criminal trespass, and public intoxication. Tyson fell asleep in a college-aged woman's home. The body camera footage shows from, the moment the officers...
Bentonville turns on the lights this holiday season
Saturday evening the city of Bentonville brightened up the city by turning on its lights at Bentonville Square.
Benton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing following fatal shooting
The Benton County prosecuting attorney has ruled that a sheriff's office detective was justified in shooting and killing a man in October.
Fayetteville City Council approves $216 million 2023 budget
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council unanimously approved a $216 million budget for 2023. It is a $25 million dollar increase from the 2022 budget. Ward 4 Council Member Teresa Turk says the budget increase is due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Because of COVID we needed...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0