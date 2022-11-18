ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Vista, AR

5NEWS

Benefit ride held in memory of Ashley Bush

MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Dozens came together Saturday afternoon to support the family of Ashley Bush. This ride was hosted by the nonprofit "Border Riders". “I seen it all on the news and Myles contacted me and said ‘Todd have you seen that?’ I said, 'I have,' he goes, 'we got to do something,' I said, 'you know, I thought about it but thanks for pulling the trigger'. I said, 'let's do it,' Said Todd Akins, organizer of Border Riders.
MAYSVILLE, AR
KHBS

Farmington memorial ride benefits Ashley Bush's family

FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Border Riders motorcycle group will host a benefit ride for Ashley Bush's family Saturday. Bush was kidnapped on Halloween, and she and her unborn child were murdered. Registration for the benefit ride starts at noon at Abundant Life Church in Farmington. The ride will begin...
FARMINGTON, AR
5NEWS

Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tow truck driver laid to rest, Funeral Procession led by first responders and tow trucks

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Anderson, Missouri, Ozark Funeral Home held services for a young tow truck driver that was killed in a single vehicle tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin on Tuesday morning. Bradley Skaggs, 18, was a lifelong McDonald County resident. His family had asked that tow truck operators and first responders lead...
ANDERSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
fayettevilleflyer.com

City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville

The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. reports of a pedestrian struck on South Rangeline and 7th alerted Jopin E-911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance and METRO 1 responded. On scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson that am adult male was struck in the southbound lanes of Rangeline, just south of 7th. He tells us the male was...
JOPLIN, MO
KOKI FOX 23

One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Police release body camera footage of Tyson Foods CFO arrest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 obtained police body camera videos of Tyson Foods CFO, John Tyson beingarrested. The 32-year-old was arrested on Nov. 6 on charges of criminal trespass, and public intoxication. Tyson fell asleep in a college-aged woman's home. The body camera footage shows from, the moment the officers...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville City Council approves $216 million 2023 budget

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council unanimously approved a $216 million budget for 2023. It is a $25 million dollar increase from the 2022 budget. Ward 4 Council Member Teresa Turk says the budget increase is due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Because of COVID we needed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
