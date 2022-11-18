Read full article on original website
Updated NY State + NYC COVID-19 Guidelines Bring Welcome Relief for Hospitality Employers
Article contributed by Nija M. Davis-Pedlar and Valerie Bluth, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Over the last few months, New York State and New York City have announced a number of significant changes to the rules imposed on New York employers to address COVID-19 in the workplace. New York State...
uticaphoenix.net
State: Gov. Hochul Announces $234M in Additional Food Assistance for November
Friday, November 18—Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NY1
Childhood mental health programs to get boost in New York
Community-based service organizations will receive more than $3.3 million to provide mental health programs for children and families, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The money, part of a federal aid package, will benefit programs for young people who are diagnosed with mental illness and a developmental disability or...
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
Judges Reinstate Important Parts Of New York State Gun Laws
A three-judge panel has reinstated some key, but controversial parts of New York States gun laws. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled that portions of the relatively new concealed carry license laws in the state can remain in place during the legal battle over them.
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
Data for police called on elementary school students in N.Y.
Warning: Some of the content in the video above may be hard to watch.NEW YORK -- In collaboration with CBS News, we've been investigating incidents of young students being arrested in schools.There are cases all around the country of elementary school students being handcuffed in school and taken into police custody, and a CBS News analysis found students with disabilities are four times more likely to be arrested in school than their peers."These groups of kids are still maturing and developing and may not be at the typical rate of other kids that attend schools," said behavioral neuroscience professor Dr....
A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?
The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Governor Hochul on the Colorado shooting that has left 18 injured and five dead
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — In the wake of the tragedy that fell upon the residents of Colorado Springs, CO, many government officials are pleading for the violence to stop. A horrific shooting at the LGBT nightclub, Club Q, happened late Saturday night. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people died, and at least […]
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
New York Democrats May Have Cost Their Party The House. What Happened?
Redistricting chaos and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lackluster performance contributed to the loss of four House seats.
An Upstate New York Man Designed the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington
If there is only one historic place that you visit in the United States during your lifetime, Arlington National Cemetery should be it. Today, there are about 400,000 veterans (and their eligible dependents) laid to rest in Arlington which is one of the most serene and humbling places. It's impossible not to be filled with awe and gratitude as you look over the rows and rows of headstones and realize the sacrifices made by each individual who lies beneath.
NY1
NY education officials: End Native American mascots or risk state aid
School districts in New York state that do not change their Native American-themed mascots are at risk of losing state aid or having their officials removed, the state Education Department this week announced in a new guidance. Top education officials in New York are reiterating their opposition to the use...
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
NBC New York
Marijuana Dispensaries Near You: First NY Pot Retail Licenses Go Out Next Week
New York state is expected to dole out the first marijuana licenses to retailers next week, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape but one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NY1
State campaign finance system quietly takes effect
This month, the state public campaign financing system quietly went into effect. It’s modeled on the city’s public dollar matching system, and will allow candidates running for state office to receive taxpayer money when they raise contributions from small donors. Starting in 2024, candidates for assembly and state...
Adult Survivors Act will go into effect in one week
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Starting November 24, the one year look back window begins for adult survivors to file civil claims against their abusers or the institution that may have protected them. Those who were over the age of 18 when the abuse occurred will be able to sue their abusers regardless of when the assault […]
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
