Group gives back to the community with drive-up turkey giveaway
Some area merchants and residents combined forces to give back to the community for the holidays. For the third year, free turkeys were given away in a drive-through event along 3rd St. and Fillmore St. in Davenport. Anyone could pull up curbside to get a free turkey. The group of friends and neighbors have given away an estimated 1,000+ turkeys over the course of three years.
King Center’s Thanksgiving has goal to give 5,000 meals
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island), on Friday kicked off their 33rd annual free Thanksgiving meals for the community. Free meals will be distributed through Sunday via curbside pickup at two locations:. MLK Center, 630 9th Street in Rock Island — Friday, Nov. 18...
Festival of Trees' 'Helium Balloon Parade' celebrates 29th anniversary
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad City Arts Festival held its 29th annual Helium Balloon Parade in Downtown Davenport on Nov. 19. It is the largest of its kind in the Midwest and the only parade in the Quad Cities that's televised. More than a hundred people braced the cold,...
The Quad Cities are starting to get festive for the holidays!
Davenport lit its Christmas tree at K-Square Friday night. The Festival of Trees is set to open to the public the next day.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the QC on the big day
Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. Here is a running list of locations handing out free Thanksgiving dinners:. Don't see an opening on this list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our...
QC Psychic & Paranormal Expo creates connections among occult fans
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 9th annual Quad Cities Psychic & Paranormal Expo was held in Davenport between Nov. 19-20. More than two dozen vendors lined the floors of the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, right across from the Festival of Trees. "We bring in the vendors from around the Midwest,"...
Have A Child That Loves Trains? Ride In To Davenport For Model Railroad Day
The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.
Code Ninja holds youth popsicle stick bridge competition
Young engineers put their building skills to the test today. More than 20 kids competed to build the strongest popsicle stick bridges at Davenport's Code Ninja.
Festival of Trees returns Nov. 19-27
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 37th rendition of Quad City Art's Kwik Star Festival of Trees will take place from Nov. 19-27 at Davenport's RiverCenter, according to a news release. This year's event will feature over 150 designer trees, rooms and many more holiday gift shop items which will be raised to benefit Quad City Arts in their efforts to support arts education and local arts programs throughout the Quad Cities.
Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections held annual adoption celebration at Scott County Courthouse
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Four Oaks Family Connections raised awareness at Scott County Courthouse today for the need for and importance of foster and adoptive families across the nation. “Today is an amazing day, so national adoption month is in November, and so every year we celebrate with the court,”...
“An Infantryman from Hero Street,” December 7
Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL. Held in conjunction with National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the December 7 screening of An Infantryman from Hero Street will find local Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films sharing their moving new documentary with patrons at the Moline Public Library, this latest work in the Hero Street series followed by a question-and-answer session with the area talents.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Davenport Rejoice! E. 53rd St. & Division St. Are Reopening Today
Is the day really here? The City of Davenport says that parts of E. 53rd & also Division St. will reopen today (Friday). The city will reopen E. 53rd St. at Jersey Ridge Rd and between Lorton Ave and Elmore Circle and Division St. between 12th and Locust Streets at the end of the day today (Friday).
Winter Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Moline’s Hilariously Named Snow Plow Fleet
Winter is coming but snow plows in Moline are more than ready for it with some hilarious names. Earlier this year, there was a contest to name some of Moline's snow plow fleet. Because why shouldn't snow plows have a fun name? Cleaning snow off the road isn't super glam but you can at least have some fun with it. The city has released the top 10 names that will plow the snow off of Moline roads this season and get ready...winter doesn't stand a chance against these guys.
Augustana senior named 2022 student laureate
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College senior William "Nishal" Weems of Carpentersville, Ill., was named a student laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois on Friday. Lincoln Academy awards the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award annually to a senior from each of the state's four-year colleges and universities and one student from the community colleges in Illinois.
