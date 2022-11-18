ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: "The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home."
Rod Miller: Of Men and Horses and Death

Humans and horses have evolved together in an elegant symbiosis of work and love. Anatomically, we humans are perfectly built to ride horseback, and horses to carry us. Our centers of gravity align perfectly with that of the horse between our...
Groups petition to keep taxpayers from cleaning oil and gas messes

WYOFILE — Conservation and taxpayer advocacy groups filed a petition Wednesday asking the Interior Department and U.S. Bureau of Land Management to make good on promises to reform reclamation bonding requirements that help ensure the cleanup of oil and natural gas production facilities. Current minimum federal bond requirements are...
Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know

Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get

Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you're lucky enough to get a...
How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change

Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of November 10 – 18, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Nov. 10 – 18, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Nov. 10:. Nov. 11:. Nov. 12:. George...
BLM, USFWS ask public to comment on Two Rivers Wind Project

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have until Dec. 9 to respond to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's request for comment on an environmental assessment for a proposed wind energy project. The Two Rivers Wind Energy Project would be located near Medicine Bow and...
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested

The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming's Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected "grooming situation."...
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
Wyoming GOP Not Happy With Lummis’ Support Of Gay Marriage Protection

Wyoming Republican Party leadership on Thursday denounced U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis' vote to hear a bill codifying same-sex marriage access nationwide. "Yesterday's vote on the 'Respect for Marriage Act' sadly saw our own Senator Lummis vote aye," wrote the state...
