cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: "The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.".
roselawgroupreporter.com
As the Colorado River is stretched thin by drought, can the 100-year-old rules that divide it still work?
PINEDALE, Wyo. — Cowboy Michael Klaren heaved hay bales onto his wagon, climbed aboard and urged his two workhorses to drag it across a meadow, the ground spongy with the meltwater from a snowstorm. Wet boots had raised his spirits on this March morning, as had two wet cow...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wildlife Task Force Recommends Cranking Up Out-Of-State “Big 5” Trophy Hunting Licenses
Hiking the prices for some nonresident hunting tags could keep Wyoming resident's prices lower while helping to fund wildlife conservation, members of the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force said Friday. Nonresident hunting tag prices could also go up for Wyoming's "Big...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Of Men and Horses and Death
Humans and horses have evolved together in an elegant symbiosis of work and love. Anatomically, we humans are perfectly built to ride horseback, and horses to carry us. Our centers of gravity align perfectly with that of the horse between our...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Is Tougher Than Shitium, According To These Periodic Tables
Mike Jones is a Fremont County Commissioner who leads a double life. Besides being a politician, he is a creative and inventive guy. Last year in his spare time, he invented a T-shirt all about Wyoming, based on the Periodic Tables...
cowboystatedaily.com
Drinking Wyoming: A Pre-Thanksgiving Yeast Feast With The Folks At Jackson Hole Still Works
Walking into Jackson Hole Still Works, a peculiar smell wafts into my nose. It smelld almost like a stew, but not quite. I couldn't put my finger on it. Many breweries and distilleries offer food, games and other distractions, but...
county17.com
Groups petition to keep taxpayers from cleaning oil and gas messes
WYOFILE — Conservation and taxpayer advocacy groups filed a petition Wednesday asking the Interior Department and U.S. Bureau of Land Management to make good on promises to reform reclamation bonding requirements that help ensure the cleanup of oil and natural gas production facilities. Current minimum federal bond requirements are...
Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know
Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you're lucky enough to get a...
kunc.org
How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change
Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of November 10 – 18, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Nov. 10 – 18, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Nov. 10:. Nov. 11:. Nov. 12:. George...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Neiman Beats Olsen As Wyoming Legislature Chooses Party Nominees For Leadership
Normally on the day the state Legislature picks its leadership, the top positions – speaker of the House and president of the Senate – are the most newsworthy. They still are newsworthy, but not that surprising. Rep. Albert Sommers,...
WATCH: Breathtaking Elk Migration In Northern Bighorn Mountains
Herds of many different kinds of animals have been gathering and moving. But it wasn't until this latest push of cold air and the snow that came with it that the elk of the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming decided it was time to move. The video below was posted by...
cowboystatedaily.com
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
There's no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. "It's not that we don't love the state, I know the state doesn't love us," said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
county17.com
BLM, USFWS ask public to comment on Two Rivers Wind Project
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have until Dec. 9 to respond to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s request for comment on an environmental assessment for a proposed wind energy project. The Two Rivers Wind Energy Project would be located near Medicine Bow and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming's Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected "grooming situation."...
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Not Happy With Lummis’ Support Of Gay Marriage Protection
"Yesterday's vote on the 'Respect for Marriage Act' sadly saw our own Senator Lummis vote aye," wrote the state...
