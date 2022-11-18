ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

Public memorial plans announced for former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston

ATLANTA - Public memorial plans were announced for former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, who died Wednesday after signaling he was dealing with a "health challenge." There will be a funeral service for the Blue Ridge Republican at Fannin County High School at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Two separate visitations are planned, one at 2 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Logan Funeral Home in Ellijay and another at 2 p.m. at Akins-Cobb Funeral Home in Blue Ridge.
Henry County Daily Herald

Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail

SMYRNA — Recently re-elected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned Saturday on behalf of former University of Georgia football star and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who is facing a Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat. “Look, we cannot rest on our laurels here,” Kemp said to...
The Associated Press

Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’

At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wfxg.com

State Senate leaders announce creation of Georgia Hispanic Caucus

ATLANTA (WFXG) - On Friday, Nov. 18, Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Jason Anavitarte (R-Dallas) and Representative-elect Rey Martinez (R-Loganville) announced the creation of the first-ever Hispanic voter-focused legislative body: the Georgia Hispanic Caucus. Officials say the caucus is open to both Democrats and Republicans and will focus on "delivering strong...
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia organizations react to abortion ban overturn

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A court ruling that overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around six weeks has been met with mixed emotions in middle Georgia. We spoke with two organizations about their thoughts on the decision and how they hope to impact future decisions. “I don’t foresee this overturning...
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
WRDW-TV

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
saportareport.com

Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
WJBF

Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
The Associated Press

Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during the election, but the difference was well within the expected margin of error, the Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. “This audit shows that our system works and that our county election officials conducted a secure, accurate election,” Raffensperger said in a statement. The audit follows a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified.
Action News Jax

Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. STORY: Clay County Fire Rescue saved three dogs from burning house in Keystone Heights. One by one, people chosen...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports

The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
thechampionnewspaper.com

All eyes focused on Georgia—Let’s not disappoint ourselves or our country

Georgia is in the national spotlight at a most critical time in American history. With so much hanging in the balance, Georgia citizens who are eligible to vote have a huge responsibility. The outcome may well affect decisions about the economy, crime, reproductive rights, the environment, international affairs and so much more for years to come.
