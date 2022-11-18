ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Rock Hill (SC)

Just next to the Catawba River in South Carolina is the stunning and well-developed city of Rock Hill. It is the biggest city in York county and South Carolina’s fifth-largest city, having a population of over 74,000. Rock Hill has outstanding topographical characteristics and a long and exciting history....
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man found passed out in car with child inside

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
country1037fm.com

York County South Carolina Paper Mill Agrees To Pay Huge Fine

The New Indy paper mill in York County is back in the news. This time the news is they have agreed to pay a huge 1.1 million dollar penalty due to all those stinky odors. They also agreed to a consent decree to resolve a lawsuit filed against them due to those awful odors emitting from the plant and what caused them.
WCNC

Interstate 77 reopens after crash near Arrowood Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound near Arrowood Road in south Charlotte have reopened after a crash. Medic said they assessed 5 patients for potential injuries from the crash, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Drivers traveling north into Charlotte from South Carolina were advised to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m. Officials completely shut down all lanes for about three hours. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Atrium Patients Learn They May Have Been Exposed To Dirty Equipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Inside the Atrium Health Urology Kenilworth office in Dilworth, a mistake in book keeping, Atrium says, could have led to patients being exposed to dirty medical equipment. “It was possibly the worst moment of my life,” one patient tells WCCB about when she heard the news. She contacted us and asked to tell her story. She doesn’t want to share her name or show her face. The single mom of two is terrified that a simple bladder procedure at her doctor’s office could have infected her with hepatitis or even HIV.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

FINAL: Furman 79 - Carolina 60

CHARLESTON - South Carolina will look to salvage one game in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic as it takes on Furman on Sunday morning. Tipoff is set for 10:30 a.m. and will be televised on ESPNews with Derek Jones and Perry Clark on the call. The Gamecocks (2-2) are...
CHARLESTON, SC

