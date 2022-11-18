Read full article on original website
Rock Hill committee votes to move funds to complete road from I-77 to canceled Panthers facility
ROCK HILL, S.C. — In a controversial vote on Friday, transportation leaders in Rock Hill earmarked more than $10 million in public funds to finish work on a road that would’ve connected Interstate 77 to the Carolina Panthers practice facility that ultimately never got done. One county official...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – R-FATS Discusses a Plan to Help Fund Failed Project, Turkey Giveaway and More
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Members of the Rock Hill Fort Mill Area Transportation Study, R-FATS, discussed an amendment that could change how the failed Panther’s Rock Hill project could be funded. This Sunday an area Rapper is holding his 4th Annual Turkey Drive. Raphael Ratliff or...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Rock Hill (SC)
Just next to the Catawba River in South Carolina is the stunning and well-developed city of Rock Hill. It is the biggest city in York county and South Carolina’s fifth-largest city, having a population of over 74,000. Rock Hill has outstanding topographical characteristics and a long and exciting history....
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
South Carolina man found passed out in car with child inside
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
country1037fm.com
York County South Carolina Paper Mill Agrees To Pay Huge Fine
The New Indy paper mill in York County is back in the news. This time the news is they have agreed to pay a huge 1.1 million dollar penalty due to all those stinky odors. They also agreed to a consent decree to resolve a lawsuit filed against them due to those awful odors emitting from the plant and what caused them.
Concord mother faces eviction as water bill skyrockets
CONCORD, N.C. — A single mother in Concord says her water bill has skyrocketed to hundreds of dollars the last few months. Najaira Padilla moved to the home seven months ago but now, she regrets relocating. “It’s been very stressful. Because I am a single mother. I have four...
Interstate 77 reopens after crash near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound near Arrowood Road in south Charlotte have reopened after a crash. Medic said they assessed 5 patients for potential injuries from the crash, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Drivers traveling north into Charlotte from South Carolina were advised to...
Chester County Coroner requests second building as county grows
Coroner Terry Tinker says one department people don't think about when it comes to growth -- is his office.
Employees save life of man having a heart attack at south Charlotte restaurant
CHARLOTTE — A man returned to a restaurant in south Charlotte’s Waverly shopping center to reunite with and thank the employees who saved his life after he suffered a heart attack earlier this month. On Nov. 1, Robert Adams, a regular at Carolina Ale House, went into cardiac...
Clover School District raises salaries for bus drivers to combat shortages
CLOVER, S.C. — To address nationwide bus shortages the Clover School District Board of Trustees has approved a new salary schedule for bus drivers. With the new schedule, the new starting salary will be $18 per hour, extending to $32.80 for more experienced drivers. The program has already started for current drivers and will be available to new hires.
I-77 near West Arrowood Road closed after crash: NCDOT
Officials say the road is closed after Exit 3 until around 8:00 p.m.
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m. Officials completely shut down all lanes for about three hours. The...
Hundreds Say Goodbye to Shanquella Robinson During Funeral — Father Says She Was Set Up
The family of Shanquella Robinson held funeral services for the 25-year-old in Charlotte, North Carolina over the weekend. According to WBTV, Robinson’s homegoing service was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church on Nov. 19. Her casket was carried by a white horse-drawn carriage. Robinson was beaten to death after...
wccbcharlotte.com
Atrium Patients Learn They May Have Been Exposed To Dirty Equipment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Inside the Atrium Health Urology Kenilworth office in Dilworth, a mistake in book keeping, Atrium says, could have led to patients being exposed to dirty medical equipment. “It was possibly the worst moment of my life,” one patient tells WCCB about when she heard the news. She contacted us and asked to tell her story. She doesn’t want to share her name or show her face. The single mom of two is terrified that a simple bladder procedure at her doctor’s office could have infected her with hepatitis or even HIV.
cn2.com
“Celebrate as Her Impact and Spirit has been Felt by Millions” – Says Husband of Wife Who Fought Publicly
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Winthrop University Alum whose love for his wife went viral shared the heartbreaking news that his wife has passed away. Roslyn Singleton captured the hearts of millions through social media videos of her husband, Ray, singing to her. Her battle with brain...
Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
FINAL: Furman 79 - Carolina 60
CHARLESTON - South Carolina will look to salvage one game in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic as it takes on Furman on Sunday morning. Tipoff is set for 10:30 a.m. and will be televised on ESPNews with Derek Jones and Perry Clark on the call. The Gamecocks (2-2) are...
