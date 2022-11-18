ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum evaluate Tennessee following upset loss

The college football world was shaken up Saturday night as South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee, which seemed like a lock to win out and make the College Football Playoff. Fans and members of the media reacted to the loss throughout the night and Sunday morning. Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum gave their evaluations of the Vols Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hendon Hooker injury update: Tennessee announces QB's injury suffered against South Carolina

Hendon Hooker’s college career is officially over. Tennessee has announced that the Volunteers quarterback tore his ACL in Saturday’s game at South Carolina. Hooker left Saturday’s game in Columbia during the third quarter. ESPN cameras showed that the Tennessee star QB was in immense pain. Sideline reporter Holly Rowe relayed during the game that Hooker had been ruled out of a possible return due to a knee injury.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news

The Tennessee Volunteers received awful injury news on Sunday. Heisman Trophy hopeful and star quarterback Hendon Hooker hurt his knee on Saturday night. The college football world reacted with sadness on Saturday night when the Tennessee quarterback went down. On Sunday, the concern was unfortunately proven justified. Hooker tore his ACL and has played his Read more... The post College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
live5news.com

USC fined after fans, students storm field

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southeastern Conference announced that the University of South Carolina will be fined $100,000 following their upset win against the Tennessee Volunteers. The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”. It is the Gamecocks’ second offense as they...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee's orange helmets bring a crush of reactions from college football fans

Tennessee brought out orange helmets for the game at South Carolina on Saturday, and the Vols got a fairly universal positive reaction. Several fans pointed out that the Vols appeared to resemble Clemson as the Gamecocks face their in-state rival next week in the Upstate. Some fans figured it helped the Vols’ speed, while others questioned if the helmets had something to do with the slow start as South Carolina took an early lead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee

Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit blasts fan who claims he was excited to see Tennessee lose

It was not long ago that many viewed Tennessee as the best team in college football as the Volunteers also once held the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. While several certainly got a kick out of watching South Carolina pull an insane, 63-38 upset over Tennessee, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit drew a line with one fan who said he “must have been super excited” when the Vols lost.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AOL Corp

South Carolina, other colleges in hot pursuit of Camden 5-star recruit Joyce Edwards

Camden girls basketball coach Natalie Norris said it’s been a revolving door this fall with so many college coaches coming through the high school. The coaches of some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country were there to get another look at Camden junior Joyce Edwards, who is considered the No. 2 prospect in the country in the latest ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2024.
CAMDEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy