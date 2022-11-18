Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to how the Tennessee upset translates to Clemson for South Carolina
South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Saturday night as the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee in a magnificent offensive display. The Gamecocks now prepare for another tough game against Clemson. ESPN’s Matt Barrie broke down how the win over the Vols translates to...
WLTX.com
Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get unfair treatment after loss to South Carolina
The Tennessee Vols learned the hard way after losing to South Carolina that media biases still exist. Tennessee fell to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after their 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks on Saturday night. Falling from No. 5 to No. 9 after losing to an...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum evaluate Tennessee following upset loss
The college football world was shaken up Saturday night as South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee, which seemed like a lock to win out and make the College Football Playoff. Fans and members of the media reacted to the loss throughout the night and Sunday morning. Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum gave their evaluations of the Vols Sunday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hendon Hooker injury update: Tennessee announces QB's injury suffered against South Carolina
Hendon Hooker’s college career is officially over. Tennessee has announced that the Volunteers quarterback tore his ACL in Saturday’s game at South Carolina. Hooker left Saturday’s game in Columbia during the third quarter. ESPN cameras showed that the Tennessee star QB was in immense pain. Sideline reporter Holly Rowe relayed during the game that Hooker had been ruled out of a possible return due to a knee injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins
SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news
The Tennessee Volunteers received awful injury news on Sunday. Heisman Trophy hopeful and star quarterback Hendon Hooker hurt his knee on Saturday night. The college football world reacted with sadness on Saturday night when the Tennessee quarterback went down. On Sunday, the concern was unfortunately proven justified. Hooker tore his ACL and has played his Read more... The post College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
live5news.com
USC fined after fans, students storm field
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southeastern Conference announced that the University of South Carolina will be fined $100,000 following their upset win against the Tennessee Volunteers. The SEC says storming the field violates the conference’s “access to competition area policy.”. It is the Gamecocks’ second offense as they...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee's orange helmets bring a crush of reactions from college football fans
Tennessee brought out orange helmets for the game at South Carolina on Saturday, and the Vols got a fairly universal positive reaction. Several fans pointed out that the Vols appeared to resemble Clemson as the Gamecocks face their in-state rival next week in the Upstate. Some fans figured it helped the Vols’ speed, while others questioned if the helmets had something to do with the slow start as South Carolina took an early lead.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer offers strong response to rumors about South Carolina play-calling in Tennessee game
South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield hasn’t been too popular with the Gamecock fanbase during his time in Columbia. Satterfield’s unit, though, broke out in a big way Saturday night. South Carolina’s 63 points against Tennessee are the most it has scored in an SEC game since 1995 in...
atozsports.com
One thing is certain after Tennessee Vols’ tough loss to South Carolina
The Tennessee Vols‘ playoff hopes are officially dead after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night. For most of the week, the talk around Tennessee centered on whether or not the Vols deserve to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings over TCU.
WBIR
'More than just a football game' | Vol fans react after South Carolina loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a loud and electric season for the Vols. Fans wore their favorite orange outfits and were ready to storm out their doors to cheer for their favorite team. “It's just been such a delight going to the games," Nick Simons, Vols fan said. "You...
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss
Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours. The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close. Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory....
rockytopinsider.com
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
South Carolina football CB Cam Smith’s savage message after locking up Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit blasts fan who claims he was excited to see Tennessee lose
It was not long ago that many viewed Tennessee as the best team in college football as the Volunteers also once held the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. While several certainly got a kick out of watching South Carolina pull an insane, 63-38 upset over Tennessee, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit drew a line with one fan who said he “must have been super excited” when the Vols lost.
Furman thumps South Carolina at Charleston Classic
Garrett Hien scored 20 points and Furman snapped a two-game slide with a 79-60 victory against South Carolina at the
AOL Corp
South Carolina, other colleges in hot pursuit of Camden 5-star recruit Joyce Edwards
Camden girls basketball coach Natalie Norris said it’s been a revolving door this fall with so many college coaches coming through the high school. The coaches of some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country were there to get another look at Camden junior Joyce Edwards, who is considered the No. 2 prospect in the country in the latest ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2024.
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Davidson
South Carolina is looking for a rebound against Davidson after their tough outing against a solid Colorado State team.
