Trump’s record in governor races: a near-even split
Former President Trump’s nearly two dozen endorsements in gubernatorial races this election season showed a near dead-even split in wins and losses in races across the U.S. Of the 21 gubernatorial candidates who ran in the general election with Trump’s backing, nine won their races while 11 lost, following a tally of the latest governor’s […]
Here are the oldest US presidents to ever hold office
President Biden turned 80 on Sunday. Should Biden run for re-election in 2024 and win, he would be 86 years old at the end of his second term. Donald Trump, who already announced his 2024 bid for office, would be 82 years old at the end of his second term if he were to become president again.
