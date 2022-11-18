Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Rest Well, Dark Knight: Don Goodman, Casper’s Batman, Passes Away
“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss. I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy. I see that I hold a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
kunc.org
How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change
Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
oilcity.news
Kelly Walsh JROTC celebrates Marine Corps birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Nov. 10, the United States Marine Corps celebrated 247 years. Today, the Kelly Walsh High School Marine JROTC marked the occasion with a Birthday Ball. “I think it’s important to recognize dates like this because for years and years these people sacrificed their lives for this country,” JROTC cadet Tyanna Montgomery said. “They’ve sacrificed a lot to help make sure we have our freedoms as U.S. citizens.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Amber Alert: 14-Year-old Feared In ‘Grooming Situation’ With 36-Year-Old Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A two-state Amber Alert dispatched to Wyoming and Montana is the result of what authorities believe is a “grooming situation” involving a 14-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man. Josselyn Jeanne, a Casper woman, posted to her Facebook page Wednesday...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
Amber Alert canceled after missing Wyoming teen was found safe
An Amber Alert was issued in Wyoming on Thursday morning for a 14-year-old girl who authorities believe is with a 36-year-old suspect.
capcity.news
AMBER Alert issued Thursday for black pickup truck with Wyoming plates
CASPER, Wyo. — An AMBER Alert, activated in the most serious child abduction cases, has been issued Thursday afternoon in Wyoming. The alert says to be on the lookout for a black four-door 2014 pickup bearing plates 1-36929. The truck has a lift kit and Star Wars stick figures in the back.
oilcity.news
Casper resident opening photography business, to celebrate grand opening Nov. 27
CASPER, Wyo. — Over the years, Casper resident T.J. Vernon has been to many exotic locales, from the jungles of South America to the plains of Africa and the mountains of Nepal. On every trip, he’s traveled with camera in hand, motivated by a passion and skill for wildlife photography. Now, he’s decided to share that passion with others, and is opening his own wildlife photography business.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Kelly Walsh High School home to regional powerlifting competition
CASPER, Wyo. — Powerlifters from across Wyoming and beyond descended upon Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday as it held a Powerlifting USA meet hosted by the Roosevelt Powerlifting Club and USA Powerlifting. “Various clubs can become registered through USA Powerlifting, and that’s how they compete,” said Bart Stricklin,...
Casper PD: Suspect Helped House and Hide Wanted Fugitive Joshua Crook
A man was arrested in connection with the law enforcement operation that took place Wednesday afternoon and evening. 32-year-old Billy Martin was charged in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday with two separate felonies. He was charged as being an 'accessory after the fact,' and he was charged with being...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Holiday Square lighting scheduled for Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will ring in the winter season on Sunday with its annual Holiday Square lighting at Healing Park on Conwell. Festivities will begin around 4 p.m. with the start of the countdown to the lighting. At roughly 4:45, cookies and cocoa will be served, and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive to meet with children.
3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest
One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/17/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
msuexponent.com
Casper’s downtown Christmas tree
The event, now in its 25th year, is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Conwell Park in central Casper. The park will be lit an hour later.
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit offering disabled residents rides to Christmas parade; Thanksgiving hours announced
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will have some adjusted availability from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with disabilities and their families wanting a ride to the downtown Christmas parade that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 can reserve one with Casper Area Transit, according to Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities. Reservations for rides to the parade need to be made no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Rides can be scheduled by calling 307-235-8273.
Comments / 0