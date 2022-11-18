Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has its first birthday; what did Louisiana get?
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Baton Rouge, recently recalled how, in negotiations on a massive federal infrastructure bill, he pushed for money to cap abandoned oil wells, a major issue in Louisiana. He was challenged by Rep. Joshua S. Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey.
NOLA.com
Guest column: Yes, conservatives can, and should, effectively address climate change
It is entirely noncontroversial for policymakers and political leaders to say that we should make more things in America. That is, except for one notable group: environmentalists. The narrative in mainstream environmental circles is that America and our capitalist system are the cause of all of our society’s ills, up...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
A former officer who was attacked during Capitol riot says Trump should be charged and he wants to be the one to arrest him: 'I hope he resists'
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer, said in a recent interview that Trump should be "indicted" and "tried" in connection to the riot.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
NOLA.com
Letters: Abortion was the key election issue, and voters punished Republicans
The most significant factor in the midterms was women outraged over the Dobbs decision. Decades ago, Republican leadership decided to make abortion an issue knowing their evangelical base would rally around them, and indeed they did. Throughout the years, anti-abortion foes waged war against women who fought back, determined to...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Another mass shooting, this one with a Louisiana native as one of the victims
There were four mass shootings in the nation on Nov. 13. Four. Enfield, N.C., saw one person killed and five injured. Philadelphia had four injured. There was one killed and seven injured in Omaha. Charlottesville, Va., got the most national attention after three were killed and two others were injured.
NOLA.com
Our Views: John Bel Edwards and education leaders win one, but students are the real losers
When John Bel Edwards emerged on the political scene 15 years ago, he was a dependable and articulate ally of teacher unions, school boards and superintendents — the education establishment in most parishes in Louisiana. As governor, he has continued that role from his days in the state House.
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
