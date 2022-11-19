Read full article on original website
Related
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Tuesday in a complex federal criminal case that highlights the difference between legal innocence and factual innocence. The case, Jones v. Hendrix, involves a federal habeas corpus petition filed by federal prisoner Marcus DeAngelo Jones. Jones was convicted in 2000...
Justice Amy Coney Barrett mocks pro-abortion protesters for picketing her home - drawing wild applause at first Federalist Society dinner since Supreme Court tossed Roe v Wade
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was greeted with thunderous applause as she appeared the conservative Federalist Society on Thursday at its first annual convention since the court overturned a nationwide right to abortion. 'Thank you, it's really nice to have a lot of noise made that's not by protesters...
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
Justice Gorsuch Brings Up Garlic and Vampires as SCOTUS Considers Whether Foreign Bank Account Laws Could Mean Millions More in Penalties
The justices heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving a narrow issue of potentially massive importance: whether a person who violates the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to disclose foreign bank accounts commits separate offenses for each account or one offense for the overall failure to report. The case is Bittner v. United States, an appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley suggested Republicans won't treat Herschel Walker as a "full member of the Senate" if he wins his runoff election. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
It looks like the Republican wave is coming in
When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
California, blue states gang up on North Carolina, fear 'extreme' Supreme Court election law decision
Twenty-two Democrat AGs are accusing North Carolina of using a "fringe" and "extreme" legal theory in a Supreme Court case that deals with state court opposition to a redistricting map.
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena
The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, denying a request from Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband to block the panel from obtaining their cellphone records. The court’s two-paragraph order ends Kelli and Michael Ward’s federal suit to block the committee from enforcing a […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told Ted Kennedy the legal basis ensuring abortion rights was 'settled' law in 2005, new book reveals
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion that overturned out the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade, assured the late Sen. Ted Kennedy in 2005 that he considered a key legal basis for Roe to be "settled," a new book reveals. "I am a believer in precedents,"...
Sen. Tom Cotton: ‘Family was really the only consideration’ in his decision not to run for president in 2024
Sen. Tom Cotton tells Fox News Digital that “family was really the only consideration” in his decision not to seek the presidency in the upcoming 2024 White House race.
Supreme Court justices finally get together behind closed doors with a long to-do list
After a three-month respite from last term's divisive decisions, Supreme Court justices will return to Washington on Wednesday for the first closed-door conference of the new term.
Mother Jones
An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law
Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
Vox
Nevada just decided the battle for Senate control
Control of the United States Senate was decided Saturday night when the Associated Press projected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner of Nevada’s election, cementing the Democrats’ hold on the chamber. A runoff election in Georgia will determine if the party gets a 51st vote:. Vice President...
What in the World Happened to the Supreme Court?
Back in May, after waves of protesters converged on the Supreme Court in response to the leak of the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, a black fence appeared around the Court’s perimeter. Eight feet tall and deemed “unscalable” by the authorities, it offered an eerie echo of how the Court’s neighbor on Capitol Hill had looked behind barricades erected after the insurrection of January 6, 2021.
Comments / 0