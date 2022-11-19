ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Justice Amy Coney Barrett mocks pro-abortion protesters for picketing her home - drawing wild applause at first Federalist Society dinner since Supreme Court tossed Roe v Wade

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was greeted with thunderous applause as she appeared the conservative Federalist Society on Thursday at its first annual convention since the court overturned a nationwide right to abortion. 'Thank you, it's really nice to have a lot of noise made that's not by protesters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?

We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

Justice Gorsuch Brings Up Garlic and Vampires as SCOTUS Considers Whether Foreign Bank Account Laws Could Mean Millions More in Penalties

The justices heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving a narrow issue of potentially massive importance: whether a person who violates the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to disclose foreign bank accounts commits separate offenses for each account or one offense for the overall failure to report. The case is Bittner v. United States, an appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Washington Examiner

It looks like the Republican wave is coming in

When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
Daily Montanan

U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena

The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, denying a request from Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband to block the panel from obtaining their cellphone records. The court’s two-paragraph order ends Kelli and Michael Ward’s federal suit to block the committee from enforcing a […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
KENTUCKY STATE
Syracuse.com

Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law

Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
SYRACUSE, NY
Vox

Nevada just decided the battle for Senate control

Control of the United States Senate was decided Saturday night when the Associated Press projected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner of Nevada’s election, cementing the Democrats’ hold on the chamber. A runoff election in Georgia will determine if the party gets a 51st vote:. Vice President...
NEVADA STATE
The Atlantic

What in the World Happened to the Supreme Court?

Back in May, after waves of protesters converged on the Supreme Court in response to the leak of the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, a black fence appeared around the Court’s perimeter. Eight feet tall and deemed “unscalable” by the authorities, it offered an eerie echo of how the Court’s neighbor on Capitol Hill had looked behind barricades erected after the insurrection of January 6, 2021.

