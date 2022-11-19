Read full article on original website
Debbie Cozort (DJ)
2d ago
God Bless those families for doing that this time of year. Those kiddos will enjoy home cooked meals and Christmas too. 💜💙💖🧡💜💙💖🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
5
Related
WacoTrib.com
28 families get new members at McLennan County Adoption Day
When Mark and Liberty Adair gave birth to their third child 19 years ago, they thought their journey raising kids would draw to a close as she grew up. Little did they know they would become new parents again, adopting three babies to their family after 30 years of marriage.
Thousands of military families set to receive free meals for Thanksgiving
KILLEEN, Texas — Thousands of active-duty military families will receive their Thanksgiving meals Monday. The Food Care Center in Killeen is handing out huge turkeys and all the fixings to those in need. The mission of the center is to "stand in the gap created by hunger.” As of...
Waco's Church Under the Bridge returns home
WACO, Texas — Waco's Church Under the Bridge returned to its traditional meeting location after nearly three years Sunday, according to the church's Facebook. The church returned to bridge I-35 and South 4th Street after hosting sermons at the Magnolia Market at the Silos since 2019. Chip and Joanna Gaines invited the congregation to have a place to worship.
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 18, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
WacoTrib.com
Home canning still popular in Waco area after pandemic bump
AgriLife Extension Agent Colleen Foleen and her husband were driving down a road 42 years ago in Washington when they came across a man selling big cases of cherries. They couldn’t resist. “We bought a big case of cherries and we’re thinking, ‘Well, what the heck are we going...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KWTX
Waco’s Church Under the Bridge marches home to I-35 meeting place after years of construction
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Church Under the Bridge, a congregation open and welcoming to folks of all walks of life, including those experiencing homelessness, made its way back to its original meeting spot under I-35 today. This homecoming was three years in the making. It’s been 44 months...
Not The Tires! Killeen, Texas Law Enforcement Looking For Slashing Culprits
We all at points in our lives deal with car troubles. It always seems to happen at the most inconvenient times too doesn't it? Whether it be battery troubles or a headlight/taillight being out, it just stinks. But what about one of the important parts of the car that makes...
City of Killeen hosting sleeping bag drive for transient community
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking the public for sleeping bag and blanket donations for its sleeping bag drive, according to a Wednesday news release. The city said the drive is for the transients for the community. If you'd like to donate, the city requests for...
fox44news.com
Canine Flu cases in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
fox44news.com
Moss Rose Center to open as warming center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center on Friday night for those in need. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center at 8 p.m. Friday, located at 1103 E Avenue E,...
KWTX
Local company says former employee was padding invoices, stole $200K
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Lochridge-Priest employee has been charged in connection with a contractor kickback scheme. Paul Boudreaux Jr. has been charged with felony engaging in organized crime, according to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. According to MCSO officials, a new Lochridge-Priest supervisor noticed there was some...
fox44news.com
Downsville VFD chief needs public’s help to fight stomach cancer
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Downsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver has been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer, which has spread into surrounding tissue. The department says he is being super strong and is doing his best with what he has. Chief Tolivar has had to quit working to continue his treatments – some of these are in Dallas.
Belton ISD looking for new principals and educators
BELTON, Texas — Calling all educators: Belton Independent School District has begun their hiring search for new positions across the district, most notably principals for two of their schools. BISD is currently searching for principals for James L. Burrell Elementary and North Belton Middle School. The district is encouraging...
KWTX
Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
District IV council seat application filing process to open for the City of Waco
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on Texas politics. The City of Waco's District IV is looking to fill its vacant seats for the new year. The vacant council seat application filing period will be Monday, Nov. 21, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. All applications must be submitted by the deadline by 5 p.m.
Community welcomes home Milam County deputy who was shot on the job
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Deputy Sam Ferguson IV is finally home. The people of Milam County gathered to welcome the deputy home after Ferguson was shot on the job in October. It took nearly a month for the deputy to recover. Law enforcement officers and community members lined up...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West to open for holiday season Wednesday
The Lights of West Christmas light park, 2818 Wiggins Road, will open for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Trailer ride prices are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Vehicles with up to 8 passengers can drive through the trail for $35, and vehicles with 9-15 passengers for $55. Santa will be available Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16-24 for $10 for one photo and $5 for each additional pose, per group. Military, first responders, and senior citizens receive a $10 discount on Monday nights throughout the season.
Donate food items to these places this holiday season
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
News Channel 25
Retired Waco detective shares message on World Pancreatic Cancer Day
WACO, Texas — Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers imaginable, with a five-year survival rate just above ten percent by some estimates. Thursday marks World Pancreatic Cancer Day. It’s a day that holds special meeting to Dennis Taylor, a retired Waco detective and US ARMY veteran. He...
