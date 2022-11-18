Read full article on original website
Recruits Respond To Shocking Tennessee Win
Recruiting takes a noticeable jump when you win big games, and it doesn't get much bigger than South Carolina's victory over Tennessee.
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
South Carolina football CB Cam Smith’s savage message after locking up Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Tennessee
South Carolina is about to kickoff against Tennessee, and we here at Gamecocks Digest have you covered with the latest news and updates.
IN PHOTOS: Gamecock Walk - Tennessee
South Carolina has arrived at Williams-Brice Stadium for its final home game of the season. The Gamecocks have major upset on their mind, hosting No. 5 Tennessee at 7 p.m. on ESPN. USC is also looking for its first win over the Volunteers since 2018. Check out the scenes from...
Late Kick: South Carolina ends Tennessee's playoff hopes in shocking upset
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on South Carolina's stunning blowout upset win over Tennessee on Saturday.
Clemson Defense Rounding Into Form With Rival Gamecocks Coming to Town
Wes Goodwin had been waiting to see a full four-quarter performance out of his defense and on Saturday he finally got one.
Furman thumps South Carolina at Charleston Classic
Garrett Hien scored 20 points and Furman snapped a two-game slide with a 79-60 victory against South Carolina at the
Anderson County football advances to TSSAA semifinals for first time since 1996
Anderson County defeated rival Greeneville 38-7 on Friday night in the TSSAA Class 4A football quarterfinals and will appear in the semifinals of the playoffs for the first time in 26 years. This will be the Mavericks' second-ever trip to the final four. Greeneville (12-1) had beaten Anderson County (13-0) in the playoffs each of the four times they met in the past five years. ...
