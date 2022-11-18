Anderson County defeated rival Greeneville 38-7 on Friday night in the TSSAA Class 4A football quarterfinals and will appear in the semifinals of the playoffs for the first time in 26 years. This will be the Mavericks' second-ever trip to the final four. Greeneville (12-1) had beaten Anderson County (13-0) in the playoffs each of the four times they met in the past five years. ...

GREENEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO