ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against Colorado

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOxTu_0jGL8LNN00

One hundred and seven years ago, the University of Washington and Colorado football teams got together for the first time and it wasn't an encounter many people wanted to remember.

The game was played on an athletic site that no longer exists — Denny Field, on the north end of campus, where Hutchinson and Hanse Halls now take up space — and held in a driving rain storm.

World War I was well involved overseas and this game was held on Thanksgiving Day, and combined with that horrible weather, not many people ventured out for a look, outside of a large contingent of kids who knocked down a fence and got in free.

The lopsided nature of the game, won by the UW 46-0, was somewhat of a surprise because the Buffaloes were much heavier up front than the Gil Dobie-coached home team and coached by Fred Folsom, an overly successful leader whose name is emblazoned on the current Colorado football stadium.

The now-defunct Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported that "Washington had a pleasant stroll up the field" and "attempted mostly plunging football."

Colorado wouldn't show its face in a game against the UW for nearly another 40 years, beating the Huskies 21-20 at Husky Stadium to open the 1953 season, making sure UW All-Americans Don Heinrich and Hugh McElhenny, indeed, had graduated.

Jim Owens' first game as the Husky coach resulted in a 6-6 tie with Colorado in 1957. Big Jim liked to say, not so politically correct these days, that a football tie "was like kissing your sister."

The UW would hire a former Colorado assistant coach named Don James as its head coach in 1975, who would lose to Colorado 21-7 the following season, and wave a million-dollar yearly salary at Rick Neuheisel to coax him to leave the Buffaloes for the Huskies following the 1998 season.

Neuheisel's first win as the UW coach? He beat Colorado 31-24 at Husky Stadium in his third game.

These schools became conference opponents in 2011 and the Huskies have won seven of their nine Pac-12 outings, but have lost the last two, both in Boulder.

The overall series stands 12-7-1 favoring the UW. It all began with a lopsided outcome in rainy Seattle and, considering this Colorado team is 1-9 and resides in last place in the Pac-10 standings, the Huskies could be headed for another pleasant stroll more than a century later.

3 BEST HUSKY VICTORIES

2016, UW 41, Colorado 10 — As successful as they were back then, the Huskies found it difficult to close out big games in the Petersen era losing the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and a CFP game among others. That wasn't the case in this Pac-12 championship in Santa Clara, California, featuring No. 4 UW against the eighth-ranked Buffaloes . One play into the second half, safety Taylor Rapp returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead and it was basically over. Rapp had two picks that day and was named the game's MVP.

2000, UW 17, at Colorado 14 — The Rose Bowl-bound Huskies had to tough out a close one in Boulder, Colorado, relying on their defense to get things done. Defensive tackle Larry Tripplett was named CNN/SI Defensive Player of the Week after he came up with 8 tackles and 3 of the UW's 6 sacks.

1985, UW 20, Colorado 17 — Making his third career start, then-sophomore quarterback Chris Chandler directed the UW to a Freedom Bowl win in Anaheim, California. Chandler threw for 141 yards and rushed for another 72 while running the option and was named game MVP. Jeff Jaeger's 18-yard field goal three seconds into the fourth quarter gave the Huskies a 20-10 lead and proved to be the deciding points.

3 WORST HUSKY LOSSES

1989, Colorado 45, at UW 28 — In a matchup of the nation's No. 21 and 5 teams, the Buffaloes came to Husky Stadium just a week following the death of their popular quarterback Sal Aunese to inoperable stomach cancer. He was just 21. Colorado seemed bent on remembering its leader with a memorable season and went 11-0 before losing in the Orange Bowl. Against the UW, the Buffs built a 38-6 lead in the third quarter and rushed for 420 yards with none of their backs surprisingly surpassing 100.

1990, at Colorado 20, UW 14 — In a classic battle of two heavyweight teams, the 12th-ranked Huskies drove to the Colorado 7 looking for a comeback win, only to have Mark Brunell's fourth-down pass intended for Mario Bailey intercepted in the end zone with 1:04 left in the game. The UW ended up 10-2 and beat Iowa in the Rose Bowl, while then-No. 20 Colorado finished 11-1-1 and topped Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. The Huskies were nine points shy of going unbeaten, the Buffs just a solitary point.

2021, at Colorado 20, UW 17 — These were two really bad football teams, but the Huskies couldn't play much worse than this. They out-gained Colorado 426 to 183 in total yards and held the Buffs to a mere 9 first downs, dominating everywhere but on the scoreboard. One week after Jimmy Lake was fired as coach, the UW bumbled through this road game, giving up a most charitable score on Jack Lamb's 88-yard fumble return. Both teams finished 4-8.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
PULLMAN, WA
HuskyMaven

Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW

J.P. Limbaugh, Alamo Bowl representative and beverage company vice president from San Antonio, had never been to Husky Stadium until Saturday night. He was highly complimentary of the game-day setting, seated high above the action in the press box where he could the field, Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

Frigid Buffs routed at Washington

Colorado continued its streak of bad football against good opponents, falling 54-7 to the Washington Huskies and reaching double-digit losses for the first time since 2014. The only thing colder than the near freezing Pacific Northwest air on Saturday night was the collective play of the CU’s offense, defense, and special teams. The Huskies covered the contest’s 31-point spread prior to halftime and it is debatable whether the Buffaloes display was more comedy or tragedy.
BOULDER, CO
HuskyMaven

Against Overmatched Colorado, Huskies Have Lot at Stake

The University of Washington football team will take the field against Colorado on Saturday night not so much for revenge, but for an encore. The Huskies will try and build on the momentum that comes with a deeply satisfying 37-34 victory over the then sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks rather than the memory of one of their most tepid performances in recent seasons that resulted in a 20-17 loss last year in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Colorado takes down another ranked team, No. 24 Texas A&M

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — KJ Simpson had career-highs of 30 points and six steals and Colorado beat No. 24 Texas A&M 103-75 on Friday at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. It was the second ranked opponent Colorado (3-2) has beaten in a five-day span after topping then-No. 11 Tennessee 78-66 on Sunday. But the Buffaloes have yet to string back-to-back wins together after falling to UMass in a tournament opener.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
BOULDER, CO
Chronicle

Seattle Sea Dragons Fill Roster on Second Day of XFL Draft

The Seattle Sea Dragons have finished putting together their 2023 roster. For now. Seattle added 13 more players on Day 2 of the 2022 XFL draft, a day after adding athletes such as wide receivers Kevin Shaa, former Washington tight end Joshua Perkins, cornerback Chris Jones from Nebraska, and defensive lineman Elijah Ponder in a 44-round first day of selections.
SEATTLE, WA
AdWeek

Seattle Native Brisa Mendez Moves North to Join KCPQ

Brisa Mendez has joined Fox owned Seattle station KCPQ. “UPDATE: Excited to announce that I have decided to continue my career in my hometown Seattle! Beyond thankful for this opportunity,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is definitely a full circle, after being born & raised in this city & UW grad. I now get the opportunity to continue my career with FOX 13.”
SEATTLE, WA
theorcasonian.com

Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans

||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
nationalfisherman.com

Bristol Bay’s boom year

The 2022 sockeye salmon harvest from Bristol Bay broke all records, a flood of fish that far surpassed the last record season in 1995. “There’s been a lot of good years, but nothing like 2022,” said Andy Wink, executive director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, said at the Washington Maritime Economic Forecast Breakfast session Friday at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy