Rockets Injury Update: Kevin Porter Jr. (Back) OUT vs. Pacers

Due to a back injury, the Houston Rockets will be without starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. Friday night against the Pacers.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets (3-12) starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. is out for Friday night's contest against the 7-6 Indiana Pacers, coach Stephen Silas announced during his pre-game media availability inside the Toyota Center.

Porter appeared on the Rockets' injury report Thursday night due to left lower back soreness.

Porter helped the Rockets win their third game of the season in a 101-92 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. He fell two assists shy of his second career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, eight dimes and three blocks.

During the 8:20 mark of the third quarter, Porter sustained the injury after taking a hit in the back by an opponent.

"His absence affects a lot," Silas said. "Eric [Gordon] will handle the ball more, and Daishen [Nix] will get more minutes. We need to fill that gap as to who will be the primary ball handler."

Porter joined center Bruno Fernando and forward Jae'Sean Tate on the injury report — who the Rockets had already ruled out ahead of their interconference match against the Pacers.

Silas announced on Monday that Fernando (left patellar tendinosis) is coming along well in his recovery. He added that Tate (right ankle soreness) is expected to remain out for the next two-to-three weeks before being re-evaluated.

