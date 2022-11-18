ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets Injury Update: Kevin Porter Jr. (Back) OUT vs. Pacers

By Coty M. Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbRkO_0jGL8Jbv00

Due to a back injury, the Houston Rockets will be without starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. Friday night against the Pacers.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets (3-12) starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. is out for Friday night's contest against the 7-6 Indiana Pacers, coach Stephen Silas announced during his pre-game media availability inside the Toyota Center.

Porter appeared on the Rockets' injury report Thursday night due to left lower back soreness.

Porter helped the Rockets win their third game of the season in a 101-92 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. He fell two assists shy of his second career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, eight dimes and three blocks.

During the 8:20 mark of the third quarter, Porter sustained the injury after taking a hit in the back by an opponent.

"His absence affects a lot," Silas said. "Eric [Gordon] will handle the ball more, and Daishen [Nix] will get more minutes. We need to fill that gap as to who will be the primary ball handler."

Porter joined center Bruno Fernando and forward Jae'Sean Tate on the injury report — who the Rockets had already ruled out ahead of their interconference match against the Pacers.

Silas announced on Monday that Fernando (left patellar tendinosis) is coming along well in his recovery. He added that Tate (right ankle soreness) is expected to remain out for the next two-to-three weeks before being re-evaluated.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week

The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
HOUSTON, TX
Hoops Rumors

Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers

A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

'It's An Honor': Rockets Retire Elvin Hayes No. 44 Jersey Friday Night

The Houston Rockets retired No. 44 in honor of basketball Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes. The Rockets honored Hayes during halftime of their home match against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The game inside the Toyota Center also marked the debut of the Rockets' San Diego hardwood classic jerseys.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Kevin Porter Jr. (back) upgraded to questionable for Rockets on Sunday

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Porter was originally listed doubtful on the initial injury report. However, the team has apparently been encouraged with his progress, upgrading him to questionable just over 7 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7:00 p.m. ET start.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers forward Terry Taylor assigned to Fort Wayne Mad Ants

The Indiana Pacers announced on Sunday that they are assigning forward Terry Taylor to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Taylor has played in just four of the Pacers last ten games, and he has played under 12 minutes in total in that span. With Indiana having an off day on Sunday and the Mad Ants playing Sunday night, it made sense to send Taylor to the G League to get some game reps in.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
498
Followers
583
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy