Williamsport, PA

Williamsport teacher not guilty of sexual abuse of minor

By Brett Crossley
 2 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with a student was acquitted on all charges Friday.

A 12-member jury decided Christopher Yoder's fate after a two-day trial at the Lycoming Courthouse.

“My client was very emotional when the verdict was read," said Kyle Rude, Yoder's defense attorney. "18 months of suffering through the legal process was worth it. Chris Yoder proclaimed his innocence from the beginning and the jury agreed.”

Yoder was accused of sending inappropriate messages over Snapchat, drawing on the accuser's bare leg through holes in ripped jeans, and making sexually-charged comments about a prom dress.

On Thursday, the opening day of the trial, the accuser faced Yoder as she testified she’s been too scared to wear ripped jeans ever since the alleged incident. She clarified she meant the specific pair of ripped jeans worn when Yoder drew on her.

But during cross-examination later that day, Rude was quick to point out she had worn ripped jeans to court that morning. Rude made the accuser stand before the jury, pointing out she had changed into leggings over the lunch break.

“Were you wearing ripped jeans this morning?” Rude asked.

“Yes,” the accuser replied with her head down.

The jeans worn to the morning session were ultimately identified as the same ripped ones involved in the incident.

"It's my fault," Assistant District Attorney Taylor Beucler said about the accuser wearing the jeans to the trial. "It was in poor taste."

The accuser decided to change clothes after her initial testimony, she added.

"She did not want to sit here all day in the pants she was assaulted in," Beucler said during her closing remarks.

It was a pivotal moment in the trial for Rude and his client, Yoder. Rude had questioned the accuser’s motives in his opening statement, even calling her a liar at one point.

"[Accuser] got on the stand and lied to you," Rude said directly to the jury. "She lied to everyone in the courtroom."

Rude asked the accuser initially if she was happy her 10th grade year at Williamsport High School. The accuser told Rude she was happy and Yoder was the only teacher she had any issues with during the year.

Rude showed a Snapchat conversation between the accuser and her boyfriend however, that seemed to contradict her testimony. The accuser told her boyfriend she didn’t like being at school and her teachers were rude to her.

"She railed against teachers," Rude said. "She said they were ruining her."

He described the girl as a student who would do anything to get out of having to attend Williamsport High School.

"She did this for revenge," Rude said. "Why is there reasonable doubt? Because [accuser] lied."

Rude also showed that Yoder had posted schedules for Zoom classes on his web page for three consecutive days. All students had access to the page and the accuser had no reason to reach out to him on Snapchat to confirm the schedule, Rude pointed out.

Beucler argued that was Yoder's fault. Yoder added himself to the accuser's Snapchat account when he took her phone in school.

"He knows where the boundaries are and he crossed them," she said. "The adults are the ones responsible with knowing the boundaries."

Yoder was accused of saying inappropriate things to the accuser over Snapchat. Although the app's messages are automatically set to delete once they've been read, users can control which conversations get erased.

During the Snapchat conversation with the accuser, Yoder was accused of making comments about wanting to see her in the shower. The student told the courtroom Yoder would draw hearts on her hand or smiley faces on her legs between holes in her pants in class, according to the complaint.

"It is inappropriate for a teacher to draw on their student," Beucler said.

During the communication with the student, investigators said Yoder sent messages that stated he "would like to see all of that” in reference to the student taking a shower.

Beucler provided screenshots of a conversation between the accuser and her boyfriend that took place after the alleged shower conversation. There weren't any screenshots of the alleged conversation between the accuser and Yoder.

Rude countered that there were no other conversations between Yoder and the accuser they could find.

"They have nothing to provide that there was a conversation that took place on May 11," Rude said. "There was no incident."

According to a second student who was interviewed by agents, Yoder made comments about her wearing a “low-cut V neck” that would “fit her figure” when asked about a dress for prom. He allegedly said he "didn’t know how much she had back there” in reference to the student’s backside.

"Mr. Yoder has been unfairly targeted by two students," Rude said. "He's been a target. A capital 'T' target."

In a different case, Yoder was charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors and sexual abuse. Yoder has remained free on $150,000 unsecure bail.

