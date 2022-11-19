ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill area high school football scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 18

By Sam Copeland
The Herald
The Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGmQX_0jGL8AfO00

Class 4A

Northwestern 59, Westside 21

The Northwestern Trojans routed Westside 59-21 in the third round of the playoffs at District Three Stadium Friday night.

Northwestern improved to 12-1 on the year and will travel to play Greenville next week for the Upper State championship.

Greenville 42, Catawba Ridge 27

Greenville defeated the Catawba Ridge Copperheads 42-27 in the third round of the playoffs in Greenville Friday night.

Greenville took a 14-0 lead after one quarter. MJ Bennett made it 7-0 with a 34-yard scamper on the opening drive.

Greenville’s defense set up the second score when they recovered a Copperhead fumble at the 14-yard line. Alijah Jones got the touchdown a few plays later on a four-yard run.

Greenville added another score with 3:23 left in the second period when Ke’untae Moseley ran in from three yards out to cap a 95 yard drive that required 13 snaps and took nearly nine minutes off the clock.

Catawba Ridge countered. Tyler Fikis passed to Miles Baucom on an 18-yard pass to cut the deficit to 20-7 with 27 seconds left until intermission.

The Copperheads closed the gap to 20-14 in the third quarter when Fikis hooked up with Brandon Raysor on a 63-yard play. It stayed that way through the end of the period.

Greenville stretched the lead to 28-14 with 7:51 to play in the game when Bryson Drummond passed to Carmello Canty on a 14-yard play.

Catawba Ridge answered in a hurry. Fikis connected with Brady Ambrose on a 22-yard play. After the missed PAT, the deficit was cut to 28-20 with 5:54 remaining in the game.

Greenville intercepted a Catawba Ridge pass deep in Copperheads’ territory, and moments later Moseley scampered in from four yards away to make it 35-20 with 2:25 left.

The Copperheads struck back. Fikis capped a long drive with a four-yard run, and the score was 35-27 with 40 seconds to play.

Greenville recovered the onside kick, and Drummond capped the scoring with a 45-yard run to make it 42-27.

Catawba Ridge finished the season with a record of 11-2.

Class 2A

Andrew Jackson 41, Barnwell 14

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers toppled Barnwell 41-14 in the third round of the playoffs at Andrew Jackson Friday night.

Andrew Jackson won their 11th game in a row and improved to 11-2 on the year. They will be at home next week to take on Oceanside Collegiate in the Lower State championship game.

Class 1A

Christ Church 47, Lewisville 14

Christ Church defeated the Lewisville Lions 47-14 in the third round of the playoffs Friday night in Greenville.

Christ Church led 13-0 after one period and 33-0 at halftime. When the third quarter was over they were in front 40-0.

Quarterback Woods Windham and Dashun Reeder led the charge for Christ Church. Windham pased for two scores and ran for another. Reeder added a pair of touchdowns on runs of 34 and 40 yards.

Joey Mikesell intercepted a Lewisville pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown, and Constantine Gandis kicked field goals of 24 and 23 yards to complete the Christ Church scoring.

Lewisville scored all of its points in the final stanza. Quarterback Ian Grissom passed to Denari Garcia for 22 yards for the first score. He hit Joaquan Howze on a 23-yard play to complete the scoring.

The Lions finished the season with an overall record of 11-2.

