Biden plans to sign first bipartisan marijuana bill into law

President Joe Biden is expected to sign legislation that will expand medical marijuana research that passed the Senate this week in a sign of bipartisanship. This is the first stand-alone cannabis bill to be approved with unanimous consent by both the Senate and the House, which passed the bill in July. It seeks to make it easier for scientists to conduct medical marijuana tests and provide protection for doctors who discuss with patients both the benefits and drawbacks of using marijuana. It will now head to Biden, and a White House official told the Washington Examiner that the president will sign the legislation.
What if Biden does not run again?

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will do much more than shape the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. They will also help determine whether he will run in 2024 as well, political analysts and advisers believe.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
What Joe Biden Knows About America

On November 3, President Joe Biden delivered his closing argument for the midterm elections—and it bombed. One CNN analyst called it “head-scratching.” Politico deemed it “puzzling.” Analysts roundly declared that he had misread the mind of the electorate. Instead of addressing the issue that voters said they cared most about—the economy—he delivered a plea for them to rescue democracy from the forces of authoritarianism.
Biden world privately makes 2024 moves of their own

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. And, like that, 2024 begins. Former president DONALD TRUMP is expected to announce his bid for...

