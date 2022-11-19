ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

November 20, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Holiday Hope Chests volunteers are needed to help receive, check, sort, and pack donated gift boxes beginning 11/29 through 12/7 (except Sunday). Various shifts available. Some positions require heavy lifting. Minimum age 16, or 8 with adult. Individuals & groups use sign-up link found on Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley website: www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests. Questions? Contact Julie Booth, 610-807-0336, jbooth@volunteerlv.org.
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
100-year-old Lafayette home will be dedicated a Black cultural center this weekend

Lafayette College’s historic William Marsh Mischler house will officially begin its second life as a cultural center following a rededication ceremony happening Saturday. The historic house will become the new Portlock Black Cultural Center. It’s named for David A. Portlock, a former Lafayette assistant dean of academics who played a pivotal role in creating more inclusivity-driven organizations at the college.
‘Reset: New Dances’ Concert Showcases Innovative, Conceptual Dance Works

Performance Dec. 1-3 displays talents of 10 emerging choreographers, with more than 60 dancers. Allentown, Pa. (Nov. 18, 2022) — Muhlenberg College dancers explore personal experiences and narratives through movement, as the Muhlenberg Theatre & Dance Department presents “Reset: New Dances,” Dec. 1-3 in the college’s Baker Theatre.
Alumni celebrate Le-Laf by reconnecting with loved ones

On a frigid November day in 1987, John Lee, ‘90, and Jeff Frase, ‘90, celebrated the last meeting of The Rivalry at Taylor Stadium, where Lehigh defeated Lafayette 17-10. Since then, the game has been celebrated at Goodman Stadium when Lehigh hosts, where thousands of students gather and alumni return to root for their alma mater.
Route 100 Lanes Close Monday for Bridge Inspections

POTTSTOWN PA – Periodic lane closures in both directions on Route 100, between the interchanges of U.S. Route 422 and King Street across Pottstown Borough and North Coventry Township, are scheduled for Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
Racially motivated assault reported off campus

A Lehigh student was assaulted off campus Saturday in what university officials are calling a racially motivated assault. According to a campus-wide email from Lehigh president Joseph Helble, the two assailants, both white, physically assaulted and directed racist epithets at a Black student. The identity of the assailants is unknown...
Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Glendon and Hellertown Boroughs, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships. Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: Nov. 21. Est completion date: Nov. 22. Restrictions in effect (time of day):...
High school football scoreboard for Nov. 18-19

Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Nov. 18-19. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Northwestern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14 - FINAL. Class 6A (at Easton) Parkland 35, Freedom 10 - FINAL. PIAA playoffs. Class A first round (at Dunmore) Northern Lehigh vs. Lackawanna Trail - 1...
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, to debut 2nd Allentown location

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas is doubling its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, is planning to open a second location within the next few weeks at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side, co-founder Humberto Canelon said.
Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA

