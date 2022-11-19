Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Related
thevalleyledger.com
November 20, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Holiday Hope Chests volunteers are needed to help receive, check, sort, and pack donated gift boxes beginning 11/29 through 12/7 (except Sunday). Various shifts available. Some positions require heavy lifting. Minimum age 16, or 8 with adult. Individuals & groups use sign-up link found on Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley website: www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests. Questions? Contact Julie Booth, 610-807-0336, jbooth@volunteerlv.org.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
Easton’s charter arts school loses another principal
Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School is losing another principal. Principal Teresa Casimire is the sixth principal to leave Easton Arts Academy, which started its sixth school year in 2022. Her last day is Dec. 2, according to school CEO Chadwick Antonio. “All of us at Easton Arts Academy thank...
Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
100-year-old Lafayette home will be dedicated a Black cultural center this weekend
Lafayette College’s historic William Marsh Mischler house will officially begin its second life as a cultural center following a rededication ceremony happening Saturday. The historic house will become the new Portlock Black Cultural Center. It’s named for David A. Portlock, a former Lafayette assistant dean of academics who played a pivotal role in creating more inclusivity-driven organizations at the college.
thevalleyledger.com
‘Reset: New Dances’ Concert Showcases Innovative, Conceptual Dance Works
Performance Dec. 1-3 displays talents of 10 emerging choreographers, with more than 60 dancers. Allentown, Pa. (Nov. 18, 2022) — Muhlenberg College dancers explore personal experiences and narratives through movement, as the Muhlenberg Theatre & Dance Department presents “Reset: New Dances,” Dec. 1-3 in the college’s Baker Theatre.
thevalleyledger.com
Peace Candle lighting ceremony Nov. 26 highlights full day of holiday activities, celebrations, entertainment in Easton
EASTON, Pa. – Easton’s Peace Candle – the city’s beloved holiday symbol representing a collective, universal wish for humanity – will be illuminated for the season on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. in a newly renovated Centre Square. The annual...
thebrownandwhite.com
Alumni celebrate Le-Laf by reconnecting with loved ones
On a frigid November day in 1987, John Lee, ‘90, and Jeff Frase, ‘90, celebrated the last meeting of The Rivalry at Taylor Stadium, where Lehigh defeated Lafayette 17-10. Since then, the game has been celebrated at Goodman Stadium when Lehigh hosts, where thousands of students gather and alumni return to root for their alma mater.
sanatogapost.com
Route 100 Lanes Close Monday for Bridge Inspections
POTTSTOWN PA – Periodic lane closures in both directions on Route 100, between the interchanges of U.S. Route 422 and King Street across Pottstown Borough and North Coventry Township, are scheduled for Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
thebrownandwhite.com
Racially motivated assault reported off campus
A Lehigh student was assaulted off campus Saturday in what university officials are calling a racially motivated assault. According to a campus-wide email from Lehigh president Joseph Helble, the two assailants, both white, physically assaulted and directed racist epithets at a Black student. The identity of the assailants is unknown...
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Glendon and Hellertown Boroughs, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships. Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: Nov. 21. Est completion date: Nov. 22. Restrictions in effect (time of day):...
High school football scoreboard for Nov. 18-19
Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Nov. 18-19. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Northwestern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14 - FINAL. Class 6A (at Easton) Parkland 35, Freedom 10 - FINAL. PIAA playoffs. Class A first round (at Dunmore) Northern Lehigh vs. Lackawanna Trail - 1...
Easton Winter Village opens with shopping, skating and more in Centre Square (PHOTOS)
With dozens of vendor huts festooned in multi-color lights, beneath white-lit trees and the soon-to-be-lit Peace Candle, Easton Winter Village opened Friday for its third annual run. The outdoor marketplace features 38 huts representing city retailers, restaurants and crafters; a synthetic-surface skating rink; and a stage for live entertainment. Mayor...
This Bucks County School District is Making a Big Change to How Parents Can Access Report Cards
The school district is making some changes to how parents can access their children's grades. One of Bucks County’s largest school districts will be implementing a new method for parents to access their children’s grades. The Pennsbury School District, based out of Fallsington, recently announced that they will...
This Bucks County Borough Will Be Celebrating Their 108th Christmas Tree Lighting Next Week
The event is expected to bring in a large amount of people from inside and outside the area. One of Bucks County’s most popular boroughs will be lighting their large Christmas tree next week, a great activity for family and friends. Staff writers at Discover Doylestown wrote about the details for the event.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, to debut 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas is doubling its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, is planning to open a second location within the next few weeks at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side, co-founder Humberto Canelon said.
Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
Comments / 0