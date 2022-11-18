ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

New system to tackle opioid addiction touted in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Florida Classic creates opportunities for local businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of football fans packed into Camping World Stadium on Saturday to celebrate this year's annual Florida Classic. The historic game between Florida A&M University and Bethune Cookman University is celebrating 25 years of being held in Orlando. What You Need To Know. The annual Florida...
ORLANDO, FL
Veterans group helps hurricane recovery efforts

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Many around the state of Florida have been working for some time to bounce back from the impacts of both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. That great need spurred action by a Brevard County veteran and his disaster aid team. Vietnam veteran Don Pearsall stepped into...
FLORIDA STATE
"Pack your patience": Record travel expected at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla.-- Employees at Orlando International are gearing up for a very busy week as Thanksgiving approaches. Officials expect travel will return to pre-pandemic levels, with more travelers than the airport saw in 2019 (a record-breaking year). What You Need To Know. Parking lots at the airport are expected to...
ORLANDO, FL
5 things to know about SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

The sights, sounds and flavors of the Christmas season are already taking over SeaWorld Orlando. And speaking of flavors, we get to spotlight a new culinary expert this year. 1. Chef Jose Vargas is SeaWorld Orlando’s executive sous chef. He has been with the company for about six months, meaning this is his first year influencing the park’s Christmas offerings. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done,” he said with a smile. “But this is what I’ve always wanted to do.”
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach homes teeter on the edge of hurricane-formed cliffs

More than a week after Hurricane Nicole made landfall, several properties in Daytona Beach are still on the verge of collapsing into the ocean. Some homes in Daytona Beach were left sitting precariously on cliffs when hurricane's Ian and Nicole blew through. Residents say they are expecting to pay thousands...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
UCF Knights take late AAC stumble in loss to Navy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat No. 17 UCF 17-14 on Saturday without completing a pass. Navy (4-7, 4-4 American Athletic) dominated possession of the ball and gained 248 yards, all on the ground. Xavier Arline threw incomplete on the team’s only passing attempt.
ORLANDO, FL

