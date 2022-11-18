Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
New system to tackle opioid addiction touted in Brevard County
PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
mynews13.com
Memorials held in Orlando for LGBTQ+ communities impacted by violence
ORLANDO, Fla. — The shooting in Colorado Springs hits close to home for many in the LGBTQ+ community in Central Florida. On Sunday, dozens of people came together in Orlando to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in Saturday’s shooting. What You Need To Know.
mynews13.com
Florida Classic creates opportunities for local businesses
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of football fans packed into Camping World Stadium on Saturday to celebrate this year's annual Florida Classic. The historic game between Florida A&M University and Bethune Cookman University is celebrating 25 years of being held in Orlando. What You Need To Know. The annual Florida...
mynews13.com
Veterans group helps hurricane recovery efforts
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Many around the state of Florida have been working for some time to bounce back from the impacts of both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. That great need spurred action by a Brevard County veteran and his disaster aid team. Vietnam veteran Don Pearsall stepped into...
mynews13.com
Chef at Valencia College gives thanks by giving back, helping with Salvation Army holiday meals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volunteers in Orange and Osceola counties are preparing to dole out about 20,000 meals from Monday through Thursday. Salvation Army volunteers to dole out 20,000 meals Monday through Thursday. Volunteers preparing to feed 7,500 people hot meals Thanksgiving day. Salvation Army welcomes “[E]veryone who’s lonely to...
mynews13.com
For the 25th year, the Florida Fall Classic is back in Orlando generating millions of dollars for the local economy
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fall Classic is back in Orlando for the 25th year, and not only is it a big weekend for Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University, but the event generates millions of dollars and draws people from all over. “My daughter and her husband are...
mynews13.com
"Pack your patience": Record travel expected at OIA
ORLANDO, Fla.-- Employees at Orlando International are gearing up for a very busy week as Thanksgiving approaches. Officials expect travel will return to pre-pandemic levels, with more travelers than the airport saw in 2019 (a record-breaking year). What You Need To Know. Parking lots at the airport are expected to...
mynews13.com
Athlete of the Week: Winter Park's Aidan Warner succeeds on and off the field
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park’s starting quarterback Aidan Warner has been playing football all his life. It's a sport he has been playing since he was 5 years old. After a slow start to his career for the Wildcats, this year he led the his team to a district title.
mynews13.com
5 things to know about SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration
The sights, sounds and flavors of the Christmas season are already taking over SeaWorld Orlando. And speaking of flavors, we get to spotlight a new culinary expert this year. 1. Chef Jose Vargas is SeaWorld Orlando’s executive sous chef. He has been with the company for about six months, meaning this is his first year influencing the park’s Christmas offerings. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done,” he said with a smile. “But this is what I’ve always wanted to do.”
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach homes teeter on the edge of hurricane-formed cliffs
More than a week after Hurricane Nicole made landfall, several properties in Daytona Beach are still on the verge of collapsing into the ocean. Some homes in Daytona Beach were left sitting precariously on cliffs when hurricane's Ian and Nicole blew through. Residents say they are expecting to pay thousands...
mynews13.com
UCF Knights take late AAC stumble in loss to Navy
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat No. 17 UCF 17-14 on Saturday without completing a pass. Navy (4-7, 4-4 American Athletic) dominated possession of the ball and gained 248 yards, all on the ground. Xavier Arline threw incomplete on the team’s only passing attempt.
mynews13.com
Authorities: Suspect in custody after exchange of gunshots in Altamonte Springs
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is in custody in Altamonte Springs after an exchange of gunshots with police. According to police, officers responded before 6 a.m. to calls of a home invasion along Northbridge Drive near Lake Lotus. When officers arrived, the suspect would not come out of...
