The sights, sounds and flavors of the Christmas season are already taking over SeaWorld Orlando. And speaking of flavors, we get to spotlight a new culinary expert this year. 1. Chef Jose Vargas is SeaWorld Orlando’s executive sous chef. He has been with the company for about six months, meaning this is his first year influencing the park’s Christmas offerings. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done,” he said with a smile. “But this is what I’ve always wanted to do.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO