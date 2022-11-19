Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community remembers victims of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members gathered Sunday to remember victims of gun violence. 18 candles were lit, each one representing someone who was killed in 2022. Families shared their grief of losing loved ones with each other. Tears were rolling as speakers prayed, read poetry, played music and praised dance.
wfxrtv.com
Rescue Mission of Roanoke combats food insecurity throughout the community
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –High food prices are still putting strain on families, especially as the holiday season kicks into high gear. Non-profits like the Rescue Mission of Roanoke are working hard to try and keep up. Every Saturday morning the Manna Pantry with Rescue Mission of Roanoke donates over...
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg restaurants donating 5% of earnings to support Iron and Ale
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Iron and Ale restaurant in Lynchburg was closed for a week after a shooting killed the son of the restaurant’s co-owners. Now, Lynchburg businesses are coming together to support it and its employees. The Water Dog, Market at Main, My Dog Duke’s Diner and...
chathamstartribune.com
Missing Gretna girl retuned home
A missing Gretna girl has been returned home and her companion charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Jamila Gadson, 17, was found Saturday evening, Nov. 19 and the Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for the assistance provided during this...
WDBJ7.com
Brush fire put out in Roanoke County Sunday
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue put out a fire Sunday that was caused by a downed power line. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 7000 block of Mount Chesnut Road in the Back Creek area for a reported brush fire. Upon arrival, a fire...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for making threats against Danville school
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Westover Christian Academy Thursday, according to the Danville Police Department. 51-year-old Douglas Scholz was arrested late Friday afternoon in Martinsville. Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of...
WSET
One man shot in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
wfxrtv.com
Dashing to make a difference: Rescue Mission prepares for annual “Drumstick Dash” fundraiser
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Turkey day is dashing towards us and that means, of course, so is the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s largest annual fundraiser. The “Drumstick Dash” helps serve over 200,000 meals annually to those in need. A lot of dashers got the chance Saturday to...
WSLS
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – “If you’ve even heard about it, you’re in some way touched,” Metropolitan Community Church member Cathy Fisher said. A gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night. In what is being called a ‘hate attack,’ five people were killed...
wfirnews.com
Traffic fatality early this morning in NW Roanoke
On November 20 at approximately 1:01 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Responding officers located a single vehicle on its side. Two adult male occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased on the scene. The other adult male occupant was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation, but speed does appear to be a factor.
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Getting organized for the holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some wait until the New Year or springtime to clean out their closets and get their cabinets in order, but why wait? The holidays are a great time to get organized so you know what you’ve got and what you need. It’s also nice knowing that if your guests were to open any of your closets or cabinets, they’ll be pleasantly surprised at how everything looks neat, clean, and in order.
wfxrtv.com
Early morning brush fire threatened homes in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some residents in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County are back in their homes after being evacuated due to a brush fire. The Roanoke County Department of Fire and Rescue says they were dispatched at approximately 5:34 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to the area of Mt. Chestnut Road. When firefighters arrived they reported the area was filled with smoke with about three to four acres on fire.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
Augusta Free Press
Rockbridge County: Authorities on the lookout for missing Lexington man
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 51-year-old male. Dennis Benedict was last seen on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. leaving work at Advance Auto Parts in Lexington. He was wearing a pair of black Dickies brand pants & a black Advance Auto Parts shirt. He...
live5news.com
Virginia police department adds pony to its force
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has a new honorary member on its police force. Ringo is the department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony, WDBJ reported. “He has his own community policing program called ‘Where’s Ringo the Police Patrol Pony,’” John Tarter, with the police...
WSLS
Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
WDBJ7.com
Iron & Ale welcomes customers back after deadly shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Iron & Ale is back open after holding a memorial Friday for Tyler Johnson, the son of the restaurant’s co-owners who was killed in a shooting at the restaurant last week. As of Saturday, the restaurant has re-opened. In a statement, Iron & Ale said...
WDBJ7.com
Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An argument in a parking lot within the 400 block of N. Main Street in Pearisburg Saturday night led to shots being fired, and two people being taken to the New River Regional Jail. According to the Pearisburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of...
