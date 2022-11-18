ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Amerejuve relocates to League City

In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from the Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood, to 1600 W. League City Parkway, Ste. T, League City. Amerejuve offers medical spa and laser hair removal services across the Houston and Atlanta areas. Jake...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Center for Teaching and Learning in The Woodlands area completes renovations

The renovations on the former equestrian barn began over summer 2022 to expand the facilities. (Courtesy Center for Teaching and Learning) The Center for Teaching and Learning, a private school located at 10431 Hufsmith Road, Tomball, is celebrating the expansion of its facilities in a new building that will include a music learning space, a new meeting room and an expansion of the school library. Completed over the summer, the new building was previously a small horse barn and has been renamed as "The Hub," according to Head of School Linda Ellis. The Center for Teaching and Learning provides pre-K through 12th grade education based on a professional development style that focuses on creating a learning environment for students, according to facility officials. 832-474-8214. www.centerforteachingandlearning.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Revitalization efforts underway in Willowbrook area

Willowbrook Plaza was purchased by MGold Properties in December 2021 and is undergoing renovations. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Major revitalization efforts are underway in the Willowbrook area with dozens of new retail and dining options coming soon and projects in the works to improve mobility along the corridor. Fifteen new businesses...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!

Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Filipino eatery Patis & Toyo coming to Katy Asian Town next spring

Patis & Toyo, a Filipino eatery, plans to open at Katy Asian Town in March. (Courtesy Patis & Toyo) A new Filipino restaurant is coming to Katy Asian Town early next year. Patis & Toyo plans to open at 23220 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 160, Katy, in March. Customers can expect dishes such as Lechon-style tender pork ribs and tosilog, a popular Filipino breakfast dish composed of a protein, garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg. 713-363-0010. www.patistoyorestaurant.com.
KATY, TX
bankersdigest.com

Woodforest National Bank Opens its First H-E-B Retail Branch

The Woodlands-based Woodforest National Bank has partnered with San Antonio-based H-E-B, one of the nation’s largest independently owned food retailers, to make retail banking products and services more accessible for consumers in Magnolia. Woodforest National Bank has opened its first H-E-B in-store retail branch at 13663 FM 1488 in...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Construction to begin on Tomball alleys in spring 2023

The Tomball alley improvement project will improve alleys throughout Old Town Tomball, such as the one behind DaVinci Artists Gallery on Main Street. (Community Impact staff) Construction on the alleyways in downtown Tomball—part of the city’s alley improvement project—is anticipated to begin in spring 2023, Tomball City Manager David Esquivel said in an interview.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

See which local organizations are hosting food drives, distribution events this holiday season

With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston and Montrose are hosting food drives and distribution events in the coming days and weeks. (Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

See October 2022 home sales numbers for The Woodlands area

Data shows The Woodlands-area ZIP codes sold fewer homes in many price ranges in October than in September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Data on home sales in seven ZIP codes in The Woodlands area shows 16 homes sold for $1 million or higher in October, as of information provided Nov. 1, down from 40 homes in that price range sold the previous month.
Community Impact Houston

Essence of Beauty Skincare expanding services in Cypress

Essence of Beauty Skincare is celebrating 11 years of business in the Cypress area. (Courtesy Unsplash) Essence of Beauty Skincare is expanding its services with a spa boutique in early December at 16518 House & Hahl Road, Cypress. This boutique will offer professional skin care lines, natural bath and body care products, aromatherapy, skin supplements, mineral makeup and other products. Essence of Beauty Skincare—which offers plasma fibroblast, microcurrent, LED facials, skin tag removal, oncology facials, facial and body waxing, lash lift, and tinting and makeup application—is also introducing new treatments during this time. Owner Casandra Ocampo celebrates 11 years in business. 832-677-2117. www.essenceofbeautyskincare.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend County supports entrepreneurs; Houston prepares to turkey trot

Fort Bend County has created a new initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On the Nov. 18 episode of the "Houston Breakdown" podcast, Community Impact Reporter Asia Armour discusses Fort Bend County’s new Innovation Council initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. Also, journalist Sierra Rozen stops by to chat about the various turkey trots and other events taking place in the Houston area leading up to Thanksgiving.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Burger Bodega now open on Washington Avenue

The eatery specializes in smashburgers, a burger concept that uses smashed beef patties and melted cheese. (Courtesy Facebook) A grand opening took place for Burger Bodega Nov. 3 at 4520 Washington Ave., Houston. The eatery specializes in smashburgers, a burger concept that uses smashed beef patties and melted cheese. The new venue is run by Houstoneatz Hospitality. 346-293-8909. www.instagram.com/burgerbodegahtx.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy