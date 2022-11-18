Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
Related
Amerejuve relocates to League City
In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from the Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood, to 1600 W. League City Parkway, Ste. T, League City. Amerejuve offers medical spa and laser hair removal services across the Houston and Atlanta areas. Jake...
Lake Houston-area fine arts scene ready to expand following COVID-19 setbacks
The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. finished its season as the resident theater company at the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble with a performance of “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers” in July. (Courtesy Texas Repertory Theatre Co.) During his junior year at Kingwood Park High...
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
Texas Transportation Commission approves toll rate price increase for Grand Parkway, Hwy. 249
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously approved a 2.2% toll rate increase for portions of the Grand Parkway and Hwy. 249. (Screenshot courtesy of the Texas Transportation Commission) The Texas Transportation Commission unanimously approved a 2.2% toll rate increase for portions of the Grand Parkway and...
VGXI, Lovett Industrial projects to bring hundreds of jobs to Conroe area
VGXI celebrated its relocation to the Deison Technology Park in October. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Within Conroe’s industrial and technology parks, two major projects have been added this year. VGXI and Lovett Industrial have purchased land with the two companies expected to bring hundreds of jobs and tax revenue to...
Center for Teaching and Learning in The Woodlands area completes renovations
The renovations on the former equestrian barn began over summer 2022 to expand the facilities. (Courtesy Center for Teaching and Learning) The Center for Teaching and Learning, a private school located at 10431 Hufsmith Road, Tomball, is celebrating the expansion of its facilities in a new building that will include a music learning space, a new meeting room and an expansion of the school library. Completed over the summer, the new building was previously a small horse barn and has been renamed as "The Hub," according to Head of School Linda Ellis. The Center for Teaching and Learning provides pre-K through 12th grade education based on a professional development style that focuses on creating a learning environment for students, according to facility officials. 832-474-8214. www.centerforteachingandlearning.com.
Revitalization efforts underway in Willowbrook area
Willowbrook Plaza was purchased by MGold Properties in December 2021 and is undergoing renovations. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Major revitalization efforts are underway in the Willowbrook area with dozens of new retail and dining options coming soon and projects in the works to improve mobility along the corridor. Fifteen new businesses...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
Filipino eatery Patis & Toyo coming to Katy Asian Town next spring
Patis & Toyo, a Filipino eatery, plans to open at Katy Asian Town in March. (Courtesy Patis & Toyo) A new Filipino restaurant is coming to Katy Asian Town early next year. Patis & Toyo plans to open at 23220 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 160, Katy, in March. Customers can expect dishes such as Lechon-style tender pork ribs and tosilog, a popular Filipino breakfast dish composed of a protein, garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg. 713-363-0010. www.patistoyorestaurant.com.
bankersdigest.com
Woodforest National Bank Opens its First H-E-B Retail Branch
The Woodlands-based Woodforest National Bank has partnered with San Antonio-based H-E-B, one of the nation’s largest independently owned food retailers, to make retail banking products and services more accessible for consumers in Magnolia. Woodforest National Bank has opened its first H-E-B in-store retail branch at 13663 FM 1488 in...
Construction to begin on Tomball alleys in spring 2023
The Tomball alley improvement project will improve alleys throughout Old Town Tomball, such as the one behind DaVinci Artists Gallery on Main Street. (Community Impact staff) Construction on the alleyways in downtown Tomball—part of the city’s alley improvement project—is anticipated to begin in spring 2023, Tomball City Manager David Esquivel said in an interview.
See which local organizations are hosting food drives, distribution events this holiday season
With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston and Montrose are hosting food drives and distribution events in the coming days and weeks. (Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston...
See October 2022 home sales numbers for The Woodlands area
Data shows The Woodlands-area ZIP codes sold fewer homes in many price ranges in October than in September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Data on home sales in seven ZIP codes in The Woodlands area shows 16 homes sold for $1 million or higher in October, as of information provided Nov. 1, down from 40 homes in that price range sold the previous month.
KHOU
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
New American Deli brings classic comfort food to Cullen Crossing
The new American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. The restaurant brings a diverse menu, including wings, chicken, burgers, sub sandwiches, fried rice and more. 832-767-3986. www.americandeli.com.
Essence of Beauty Skincare expanding services in Cypress
Essence of Beauty Skincare is celebrating 11 years of business in the Cypress area. (Courtesy Unsplash) Essence of Beauty Skincare is expanding its services with a spa boutique in early December at 16518 House & Hahl Road, Cypress. This boutique will offer professional skin care lines, natural bath and body care products, aromatherapy, skin supplements, mineral makeup and other products. Essence of Beauty Skincare—which offers plasma fibroblast, microcurrent, LED facials, skin tag removal, oncology facials, facial and body waxing, lash lift, and tinting and makeup application—is also introducing new treatments during this time. Owner Casandra Ocampo celebrates 11 years in business. 832-677-2117. www.essenceofbeautyskincare.com.
Fort Bend County supports entrepreneurs; Houston prepares to turkey trot
Fort Bend County has created a new initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On the Nov. 18 episode of the "Houston Breakdown" podcast, Community Impact Reporter Asia Armour discusses Fort Bend County’s new Innovation Council initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. Also, journalist Sierra Rozen stops by to chat about the various turkey trots and other events taking place in the Houston area leading up to Thanksgiving.
Burger Bodega now open on Washington Avenue
The eatery specializes in smashburgers, a burger concept that uses smashed beef patties and melted cheese. (Courtesy Facebook) A grand opening took place for Burger Bodega Nov. 3 at 4520 Washington Ave., Houston. The eatery specializes in smashburgers, a burger concept that uses smashed beef patties and melted cheese. The new venue is run by Houstoneatz Hospitality. 346-293-8909. www.instagram.com/burgerbodegahtx.
Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill now open off Grant Road in Cypress
Deemo's serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes. (Courtesy Deemo's Steakhouse & Grill) Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill celebrated a grand opening Oct. 25 at 11702 Grant Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The eatery serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes with classic side options, desserts and a kids menu also available. 832-559-1627. www.deemos.org.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0