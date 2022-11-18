Allentown rehab facility offers grants to staff; wants them to think outside the box to improve patient care

Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where
A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit hands out free, hot meals in Reading
READING, Pa. - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, a nonprofit in Reading made sure its neighbors had a hot, holiday meal. Members of the One Love Project handed out food Sunday in the 800 block of Penn Street. Organizers said their "Meal of Thanks" event was a big...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
WFMZ-TV Online
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Magician at the Roxy Theatre to raise money for pediatric cancer
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now. The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. Magician John Westford joined...
Habitat for Humanity 125th home dedication in Bristol
Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County recently dedicated the organization’s 125th home, located at 5802 Beaver Dam Road in Bristol. As a single mom of two growing boys, Jenny and her family set goals and balanced needs vs. wants while they saved up and then applied for a Habitat home. It was important for Jenny to pass on to her children the idea that anything is possible if they just set their minds to it.
WFMZ-TV Online
Manager search committee, Rescue Plan options on county council agenda
Luzerne County Council on Tuesday will discuss the formation of a citizen search committee to find qualified candidates to be the county’s next full-time manager. Council will also discuss a proposal to allot a portion of the county’s share of American Rescue Plan funding to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, which would funnel the money to county residents in need.
WFMZ-TV Online
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown becomes 2nd city in Pa. to make declawing cats illegal
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Declawing cats is now illegal in the City of Allentown. If you have a cat, you may already feel strongly about what experts call a painful procedure, or maybe you're not sure why it's a big deal. "I don't think very many vets enjoy doing the procedure...
Thanksgiving meals, food distributions available throughout Berks County
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many local organizations have stepped up to help families across the region by providing Thanksgiving meals, giving away turkey’s and hosting food distribution events. Helping Harvest 117 Morgan Drive Reading, PA 19608; (610) 926-5802. Call for a complete listing of Thanksgiving meals.
sanatogapost.com
Woman Sustains Minor Injury in Limerick Crash
LIMERICK PA – A 45-year-old Pottstown woman, who was a passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at 1:13 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 422 in Limerick, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pottstown Hospital for treatment, Pennsylvania State Police said. The vehicle’s...
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Missing Allentown woman with dementia found safe, police said
UPDATE: Police said the woman has been found safe. Allentown Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 70-year-old woman with dementia. Mery Ventura-Degonzalez was last seen in the area of Pennsylvania Street and North 19th Street around 6 p.m. without a coat. Anyone who believes they may...
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
glensidelocal.com
County residents may see 8% tax increase and “tripledemic”
MontCo officials presented preliminary 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets on Thursday. The proposal included a real estate tax increase of 8%. MontCo commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of the budget, which will be advertised for public review and a final vote next month. County revenues are projected...
Pennsylvania SPCA to help dogs find their ‘furever’ home this holiday season
In an effort to give dogs a loving family and home this holiday season, the Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting Home for the Howlidays. All dog adoption fees will be waived.
WFMZ-TV Online
Plains Twp. celebrating 'The Brick' this New Year's Eve
PLAINS TWP. — Township leaders and residents will usher in a new tradition this New Year’s Eve by dropping a replica brick at “The Brick,” a central intersection in the township that was a longtime gathering spot. A township firefighter built a 4-by-2-foot replica brick out...
Pedestrians take care: Centre Square Easton lights are a work in progress
Pedestrians passing through Centre Square Easton may have a walk signal, but they should still watch for cars. New red-yellow-and-green signals went online this week in the square’s traffic circle, a change from the old red-and-yellow lights. As of Friday, crosswalk signals were indicating pedestrians could cross while vehicular...
