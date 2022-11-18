ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown rehab facility offers grants to staff; wants them to think outside the box to improve patient care

By Rose Itzcovitz
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago
BUCKSCO.Today

This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where

A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nonprofit hands out free, hot meals in Reading

READING, Pa. - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, a nonprofit in Reading made sure its neighbors had a hot, holiday meal. Members of the One Love Project handed out food Sunday in the 800 block of Penn Street. Organizers said their "Meal of Thanks" event was a big...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Magician at the Roxy Theatre to raise money for pediatric cancer

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now. The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. Magician John Westford joined...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Bristol Times

Habitat for Humanity 125th home dedication in Bristol

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County recently dedicated the organization’s 125th home, located at 5802 Beaver Dam Road in Bristol. As a single mom of two growing boys, Jenny and her family set goals and balanced needs vs. wants while they saved up and then applied for a Habitat home. It was important for Jenny to pass on to her children the idea that anything is possible if they just set their minds to it.
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Manager search committee, Rescue Plan options on county council agenda

Luzerne County Council on Tuesday will discuss the formation of a citizen search committee to find qualified candidates to be the county’s next full-time manager. Council will also discuss a proposal to allot a portion of the county’s share of American Rescue Plan funding to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, which would funnel the money to county residents in need.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Woman Sustains Minor Injury in Limerick Crash

LIMERICK PA – A 45-year-old Pottstown woman, who was a passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at 1:13 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 422 in Limerick, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pottstown Hospital for treatment, Pennsylvania State Police said. The vehicle’s...
LIMERICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Missing Allentown woman with dementia found safe, police said

UPDATE: Police said the woman has been found safe. Allentown Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 70-year-old woman with dementia. Mery Ventura-Degonzalez was last seen in the area of Pennsylvania Street and North 19th Street around 6 p.m. without a coat. Anyone who believes they may...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
glensidelocal.com

County residents may see 8% tax increase and “tripledemic”

MontCo officials presented preliminary 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets on Thursday. The proposal included a real estate tax increase of 8%. MontCo commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of the budget, which will be advertised for public review and a final vote next month. County revenues are projected...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plains Twp. celebrating 'The Brick' this New Year's Eve

PLAINS TWP. — Township leaders and residents will usher in a new tradition this New Year’s Eve by dropping a replica brick at “The Brick,” a central intersection in the township that was a longtime gathering spot. A township firefighter built a 4-by-2-foot replica brick out...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA

