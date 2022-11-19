Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee
The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
wcbi.com
Update: Two children out of Columbus are reported found and safe
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Two children reported missing in Columbus Thursday were found safe. An endangered – Missing child alert was issued for Cylis and Marlie Vaughn of Columbus Thursday night. The alert for Cylis and Marlie has been canceled. The Department of Child Services reported the kids were okay...
wcbi.com
Local Christmas Parades 2022
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Christmas is right around the corner. Here is a schedule of some local Christmas parades taking place in the northeast Mississippi areas. Columbus @3pm Grand Marshall – Aundrea Self “Christmas Around the World”
wcbi.com
Kimberly Cotton is the winner of United Way 2019 Toyota Highlander raffle
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Since August, the United Way has been raising money through a raffle to support its numerous partners. Today was the big day for the lucky winner, Kimberly Cotton. This 2019 Highlander is all hers. The United Way would like to thank its many sponsors in...
wtva.com
Nonprofits in Starkville struggling to find funding
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Many nonprofits in Starkville, such as the J.L. King Center and the Starkville Area Arts Council (SAAC), struggle to give back because of a lack of funding. "When you have a limited number of people behind an organization, it's really hard to do the things you...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point brothers opt against birthday presents; collect funds for St. Jude instead
Birthdays are one of the most exciting times for many children. Most of us probably remember carefully crafting the lists of the newest toys and games we wanted and anxiously awaiting the party when the gifts are opened. For West Point’s Cameron and Colton Blissard, they saw their birthdays as...
wtva.com
Homeless for the Holidays: Tupelo's homeless population
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - In this year's count of Tupelo's homeless population, the city experienced a 189% increase. Capt. Rob Dolby at the Salvation Army is at the front lines. “I don’t even want to define and say it’s one thing like it’s the pandemic or it’s the economy because there’s a factor of so many things," he said. "I think the bigger picture is that homeless in America has changed significantly in this generation.”
wcbi.com
The annual Holiday Farmers’ Market opens for Columbus
COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – The cold chill didn’t shy people away from the annual Holiday Famers’ Market Saturday. Vendors were up early to have their booths ready by 9 to showcase their unique items. They say that this is just one way for them to showcase their...
wtva.com
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
wcbi.com
Renowned auction company moves to new location in downtown Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen-based auction company known for its large estate auctions and valuable antiques has opened its new offices. It has been a busy year for Dwight Stevens and his staff at Stevens Auction Company. The city of Aberdeen purchased the company’s land, warehouses, and office space for its new electric company. Stevens has moved his auction company to the old B and B Furniture Store Building on Commerce Street in Downtown Aberdeen.
wtva.com
Man burned in Monroe County mobile home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A man burned his arm Friday when he ran into his burning mobile home near Nettleton to save some items. Jake King says a wood-burning stove is to blame for causing the fire on Highway 6 near Jones Chapel Cemetery before noon. King says...
wcbi.com
CAFB jet lands successfully after in-flight emergency
CAFB, Miss. (WCBI) – A pilot landed a T-38C jet successfully at Columbus Air Force Base this morning following an in-flight emergency. This is the same type of plane that crash-landed in Lowndes County just 10 days ago. The Public Affairs office at CAFB reported that the emergency happened...
wtva.com
Governor finalizes largest economic development deal in Mississippi history
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor signed legislation on Thursday, Nov. 17 finalizing the largest economic development deal in the state’s history. Steel Dynamics is expanding its campus in Columbus by placing two new facilities in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park. A $1.9 billion recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill...
wtva.com
In-flight emergency happens with CAFB jet
COLUMBUS AFB, Miss. (WTVA) — The military says one of its training jets from Columbus Air Force Base had an in-flight emergency Friday morning. A news release from the Air Force says it happened around 10:45 a.m. The pilot of the T-38C was able to successfully land the jet...
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
It’s DD Day! Student campaign to woo Dunkin’ Donuts to Mississippi college town becomes reality with opening
The long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store, which moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Missing Tupelo man found safe
UPDATE: Mr. Drake has been found and is safe. Tupelo Police Department is currently requesting the public’s assistance with a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is from the Prairie area. Mr. Curly Drake is a 68-year-old black male. He was visiting family at the NMMC when...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested
On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
wtva.com
Arrest made following bar shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the triple shooting at a Columbus bar. Police identified the suspect as Larry Hudgins. He's charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 11 at Yo’ Bar on Bluecutt Road. Three people were...
