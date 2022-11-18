Read full article on original website
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
ifiberone.com
WSP: 3 injured in crash after impaired driver runs stop sign near Warden
WARDEN — Three people were injured in a collision after a suspected impaired driver allegedly ran a stop sign at state Route 17 near Warden. Timothy A. Johnson, a 25-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 1998 Cadillac west on Road 6, approaching SR 17 late Friday night. State troopers say he failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe heading north on SR 17.
KIMA TV
Selah police collect over 1,000 pounds of food to donate for this holiday season
SELAH -- This weekend, Selah police collected more than 1,000 pounds of food to give to the local food bank. Officers set up at Grocery Outlet yesterday to take in donations for this holiday season. In total, they say they collected 1,300 pounds of food and $277 in cash. They...
Yakima Herald Republic
Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish
A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived
It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
After The Loss of YPD K9 Trex It’s Time To Help
It's called K9 Foundation Yakima Valley. The non-profit was created to support Yakima County law enforcement agencies K-9 programs and foundation officials are hoping for your continued support. The foundation supported Trex and is hoping you'll help replace him. After the loss of the Yakima Police Department's K9 Trex, the...
3 hurt after vehicle blows stop sign near Warden; alcohol or drugs suspected
WARDEN, Wash. — Three people were hurt late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle west of Warden. According to police, 25-year-old Timothy Johnson, of Moses Lake, was driving northbound on Hwy. 17, coming up on Road 6 just before 11:30 p.m. when he failed to stop for a...
nbcrightnow.com
Go on a "Jurassic Quest" in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience for the whole family is taking over the HAPO Center in Pasco November, 18-20. The interactive event features baby dinosaurs, fossil excavating, raptor training, life-size dinosaurs, and more. Friday, November, 18, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November, 19, 9 a.m. to...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum
For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
FOX 11 and 41
The Special Olympics are back in the Tri-Cities after three years
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- After three years the Special Olympics are back in the Tri-Cities. The State Fall Games are this weekend, bringing out more than 700 athletes to the the area. Volleyball, bowling, gymnastics and flag football were all competition options. One participant tells us being a part of state is...
FOX 11 and 41
Second suspect in shooting at Yakima Inn has been arrested
YAKIMA, Wash.- The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest. Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
610KONA
2nd 14-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they have made a second arrest in the murder case of 19-year-old Julian Chavez. Authorities say Chavez was gunned down in his car back on October 29th in the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave around 9:15pm. Authorities working the case had originally arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Chavez' death back on November 2nd. It was this Thursday afternoon that KPD detectives working on developed probable cause for the arrest of a second 14-year-old juvenile male for his involvement, made the arrest inside a vehicle. He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the alleged crime of First Degree Murder. Officers are also serving a search warrant is currently being completed at a home in the 800 block of E 6th Ave where the juvenile left from.
FOX 11 and 41
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
kpq.com
Leavenworth’s Pavz Tacos is Closing Down After 3 Years
After three years of serving Mexican cuisine in Leavenworth, Pavz Tacos owners are officially closing shop and focusing on their restaurant, Taqueria el Chavo, in Cashmere. Pavz Tacos owner Carlos Bernal Lopez said this year’s slow tourist season contributed to the closure, with sales nearly 50 percent lower this year compared to previous years.
Yakima Co. Sheriff hiring deputies for ProAct team, traffic detective to reduce crime
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is working on a new approach to reduce crime by creating a ProAct team aimed at addressing minor issues before they turn into major crimes. “By lowering the crime rate, you get new people to want to move here, business gets better, the tax base grows economically, the entire county is...
Kennewick Coffee Shop Closed Until Monday to Mourn Death of Owner
A wave of sadness is rushing through Tri-Cities as a popular local business mourns the death of its founder. Rockabilly Roasting Co. made the announcement on their official Facebook page that Travis Jordan died unexpectedly. Travis is survived by his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Penelope. In the statement, Laura wrote that the future of Rockabilly Roasting Company remains uncertain. For the time being, the business will be closed until at least Monday morning to allow the family to grieve during this unimaginable time.
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco school closure
PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
Accused Kennewick murderer doesn’t believe wife is dead. Will he be able to stand trial?
A judge has ordered that he get treatment, after he told evaluators he believed his wife was still alive.
nbcrightnow.com
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosts ceremony for the Tiny Home send-off
YAKIMA, Wash.- Twelve youth at OIC of Washington have spent the summer and fall months in experimental learning programs. OIC calls them OIC Futures. The program is meant to re-engage and job train with partners at West Valley School District's Open Doors program. 12 students built two tiny homes for a program based out of Seattle.
