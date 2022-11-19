ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘PBS NewsHour’ Names Amna Nawaz & Geoff Bennett New Anchors to Replace Judy Woodruff

PBS NewsHour has confirmed its new hosts, as Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett are set to step into the co-anchor roles after long-serving host Judy Woodruff exits the series. The official announcement was made on Wednesday, November 16, as Sharon Rockefeller, President and CEO of WETA and President of NewsHour Productions, named Nawaz and Bennett co-anchors of the nightly newscast. The pair will start in their new roles on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Nov. 20, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, co-hosts of the podcast "Pivot" Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face the Nation: Change is coming to Washington, but...
Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios, Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.”  Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would...
Anchor Brianna Keilar Has a Bright Future Despite CNN Replacing 'New Day'

If you tuned in to watch CNN’s New Day on Nov. 1, 2022, you may have noticed the time slot was taken by a new show, CNN This Morning. Hosted by co-anchors Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, CNN This Morning serves as a replacement for New Day and will air on its same schedule, weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. So, what happened to New Day anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman?
CNN Considers Outside Anchor to Boost Primetime

The next star anchor of CNN may not even work there yet. Executives at the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet are considering the prospect of hiring a host from outside the network’s roster of correspondents to lead at least an hour in primetime, according to a person familiar with the matter. The plan surfaces after CNN CEO Chris Licht told a town-hall assemblage of CNN staffers Tuesday in New York that he intended to turn his focus to CNN’s 9 p.m. hour after debuting a new morning program led by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. CNN declined to make executives...
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday. In “So Help Me God,” Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words, the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election and shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, with some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” “They had come to protest the result of the election and to prevent Congress from fulfilling its responsibility to open and count the Electoral College votes,” Pence writes. “And, as I later learned, many had come looking for me.” The book, which traces Pence’s life in politics — from serving as youth coordinator for a local Democratic Party to watching then-Vice President Al Gore certify his election loss days after Pence had been sworn in as a member of Congress — largely defends Trump, glossing over and whitewashing many of his most contentious episodes. “I had always been loyal to President Donald Trump,” the book begins.
Full Pence: ‘Possessing classified documents in an unprotected area is not proper’

In a wide-ranging interview with Meet the Press, former Vice President Mike Pence addresses his break away from former President Donald Trump after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, his thoughts on Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice, the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration’s Covid response and more.Nov. 20, 2022.
Trump’s Future Isn’t Up to Fox News

Rupert Murdoch, Rich Lowry, Mike Pompeo, and company: Welcome to the resistance!. These conservative luminaries are among the many credentialed members of the right who have criticized former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Republican Party’s historically underwhelming performance in the midterm elections. They are right to do so: Voters rejected not only many of Trump’s handpicked candidates but also his attacks on democracy and claims about stolen elections. If there was a red wave in the offing, Trump acted as a seawall defending a blue coast.
