Fayetteville, GA

buckhead.com

Billionaire founder of tech company Calendly settles into Buckhead

Tech billionaire Tope Awotona, founder of the scheduling software company Calendly, is preparing to settle into Buckhead with a new West Paces Ferry Road mansion. Awotona – who did not respond to an interview request – is among the neighborhood’s several billionaires, including Spanx clothing founder Sara Blakely and Mailchimp creator Ben Chestnut.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Nobu Hotel And Restaurant Opening Next Week In Atlanta

Nobu Hotel is set to open in a matter of days in Atlanta, Georgia. The long-awaited opening comes more than three years after the famed hotel’s entry into the Atlanta market was first announced with none other than Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Located in Buckhead, Nobu Hotel offers...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta icon T.I. details Trap City Cafe restaurant, need for affordable housing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta among the worst US metro areas for Thanksgiving traffic, data shows

Experts predict highways around Atlanta to be more than twice as congested as usual during the Thanksgiving travel period. Travel industry technology company INRIX compiled data from auto club AAA that indicates the busiest highways will be in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles. Atlanta, specifically, could see...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
nexttv.com

Faith Jessie Joins WXIA-TV In Atlanta As Weeknight Anchor

WXIA-TV, the Tegna-owned station in Atlanta, said it hired Faith Jessie as a weekday evening anchor. Jessie will start in December and co-anchor 11Alive News at 5 p.m. next to Jennifer Bellamy. She will also report for the station’s weeknight newscasts. Previously, Jessie was an anchor for Newsday TV...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination

Residents of a new residential community in Fayetteville, Ga., are pursuing legal action against leadership for racial discrimination. The lawsuit filed this week against the Town of Trilith and Trilith Studios claims the community failed to uphold its promise for residents to “feel at home” and be able to “live work, and find fulfillment in […] The post Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
theatlanta100.com

New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville

After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How did Atlanta accelerate gentrification and displacement? Local author counts the ways

LISTEN: Over the past few decades, the cost of owning a home in the Atlanta metro area has risen dramatically, and that has pushed some low income residents out of the area. In his new book, Dan Immergluck, professor of urban studies at Georgia State University, says the city of Atlanta failed to protect Atlanta's poorest residents from being displaced by gentrification. GPB's Peter Biello talks to him about it.
ATLANTA, GA

