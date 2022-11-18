Read full article on original website
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
buckhead.com
Billionaire founder of tech company Calendly settles into Buckhead
Tech billionaire Tope Awotona, founder of the scheduling software company Calendly, is preparing to settle into Buckhead with a new West Paces Ferry Road mansion. Awotona – who did not respond to an interview request – is among the neighborhood’s several billionaires, including Spanx clothing founder Sara Blakely and Mailchimp creator Ben Chestnut.
Live a Life of Luxury in Former CEO of Coca-Cola’s Modern Buckhead Mansion
$8.8m Buckhead home is situated on 10 acres of wooded forest along West Paces Ferry.
atlantafi.com
Nobu Hotel And Restaurant Opening Next Week In Atlanta
Nobu Hotel is set to open in a matter of days in Atlanta, Georgia. The long-awaited opening comes more than three years after the famed hotel’s entry into the Atlanta market was first announced with none other than Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Located in Buckhead, Nobu Hotel offers...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta icon T.I. details Trap City Cafe restaurant, need for affordable housing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
5 Georgia restaurants ranked among top 100 best places to eat in U.S.
ATLANTA — Yelp is out with its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022″ and several Georgia restaurants made the cut. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
One Of The Largest Hindu Temples In North America Is In Atlanta & It's Open To Visitors
One of the largest Hindu temples outside of India is located in a suburb near Atlanta, GA, and it's open for visitors. The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is so majestic, and it offers a variety of celebrations during the year. It's hard not to miss this enormous white castle-looking structure...
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta among the worst US metro areas for Thanksgiving traffic, data shows
Experts predict highways around Atlanta to be more than twice as congested as usual during the Thanksgiving travel period. Travel industry technology company INRIX compiled data from auto club AAA that indicates the busiest highways will be in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles. Atlanta, specifically, could see...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
nexttv.com
Faith Jessie Joins WXIA-TV In Atlanta As Weeknight Anchor
WXIA-TV, the Tegna-owned station in Atlanta, said it hired Faith Jessie as a weekday evening anchor. Jessie will start in December and co-anchor 11Alive News at 5 p.m. next to Jennifer Bellamy. She will also report for the station’s weeknight newscasts. Previously, Jessie was an anchor for Newsday TV...
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Frontier Airlines offering new destination flights from Atlanta airport starting at $99
ATLANTA — Want to ditch the winter weather without breaking the bank?. Low-cost airline Frontier is adding a new warm weather destination from Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The airline is offering non-stop flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to San Jose in...
New changes at Atlanta’s airport that you need to know before you go
ATLANTA, Ga. — If you’ll be fighting through the crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this holiday season, there have been some changes to help you get through security and the airport more quickly. Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston has tips on how you can save time at the...
Hartsfield-Jackson to pay $92 million for Delta construction work
Hartsfield-Jackson will pay $92 million for a new Delta Sky Club on Concourse D.
Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination
Residents of a new residential community in Fayetteville, Ga., are pursuing legal action against leadership for racial discrimination. The lawsuit filed this week against the Town of Trilith and Trilith Studios claims the community failed to uphold its promise for residents to “feel at home” and be able to “live work, and find fulfillment in […] The post Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
theatlanta100.com
New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville
After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
How did Atlanta accelerate gentrification and displacement? Local author counts the ways
LISTEN: Over the past few decades, the cost of owning a home in the Atlanta metro area has risen dramatically, and that has pushed some low income residents out of the area. In his new book, Dan Immergluck, professor of urban studies at Georgia State University, says the city of Atlanta failed to protect Atlanta's poorest residents from being displaced by gentrification. GPB's Peter Biello talks to him about it.
