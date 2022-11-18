ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

saportareport.com

Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

West Georgia Tech receives grant to strengthen existing Partnership Program

Today, Strada Education Network selected West Georgia Technical College to receive a grant through Strada’s Employer and Community College Partnership Challenge. Strada awarded this $400,000 grant as part of an effort to support innovative collaborations across the country between community colleges and employers in the region. West Georgia Technical College also will participate with Strada in a community of practice to learn from other select community college-employer partnerships around the country.
LAGRANGE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Cookes recognized as pioneers of integration

Family members with deep Trojan roots that reach into the time of segregation returned to their alma mater to see in person a tribute to the patriarch and matriarch responsible for their journey down the road of gold and black. Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent of Carrollton City Schools, met the...
CARROLLTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication

The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
LAGRANGE, GA
wgac.com

Georgia Remains No. 1, Tennessee Drops In AP Top 25

Georgia Remains No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll released on Sunday. The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 with a 16-6 win on the road against Kentucky. Coach Kirby Smart knew the SEC stretch in November would be tough, according to dawgnation.com. “We knew this gauntlet was coming, and our guys put their heads down and worked really hard,” Smart said of the stretch of conference games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. “I am proud of what they’ve done.”
ATHENS, GA
thecitymenus.com

Community Foundation issues $324,600 to 31 local nonprofit organizations

A total of 31 nonprofit organizations in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties received $324,600 today from the Community Foundation of West Georgia’s Community Impact Fund and Innovation Grant programs. “The Community Impact Fund is unrestricted in its power to unleash the potential of all kinds of agencies, causes and...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

WEST POINT, Ga. — An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake...
WEST POINT, GA
11Alive

Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat

KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
COBB COUNTY, GA
massachusettsnewswire.com

World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA
WJBF

Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

Trilith Reveals Name of Highly Anticipated and Future Destination Hotel

Trilith Development, in partnership with Mainsail Lodging & Development and Development Ventures Group, Inc. (DEVEN), today unveiled the name and brand story attached to its innovative boutique hotel that will serve as a flagship destination in the Town at Trilith. Inspired by the mystique and energy of Trilith, Portal Guesthouse...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WYFF4.com

Georgia business owner inappropriately touched juvenile employee, deputies say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia business owner is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile female employee inside the office of the business. Deputies said Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins, 56, who is also the co-owner of Harvest Time Market, touched the juvenile multiple times on the intimate parts of her body while in the office area of the business.
DALLAS, GA

