Read full article on original website
Angeline Cinfici
2d ago
This sounds very Racist to me and that's ashame. I thought that black, brown,white, yellow green or purple all fought for the same thing. No Veteran should be left out because they all fought to keep us Free.
Reply
3
John Heberling
2d ago
Are we gonna start having 2 veterans days one for everybody and 1 for black and Browns The people who organized this should be totally ashamed of themselves
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit hands out free, hot meals in Reading
READING, Pa. - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, a nonprofit in Reading made sure its neighbors had a hot, holiday meal. Members of the One Love Project handed out food Sunday in the 800 block of Penn Street. Organizers said their "Meal of Thanks" event was a big...
abc27.com
Annual Thanksgiving take-away dinner held at York church
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The First Presbyterian Church of York’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Take-Away Dinner began on Sunday afternoon. For over 20 years, the church has supplied traditional Thanksgiving dinners to anyone in the community who may be hungry or want a meal. Guests can also receive winter...
Photos: Reading Holiday Parade 2022
Thousands of people lined Penn Street in downtown Reading Saturday morning , November 19, 2022, for the annual Reading Holiday Parade, featuring community organizations, marching bands, and more.
abc27.com
Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays
(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
WGAL
Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter
Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas tree to be lit in Reading next week
READING, Pa. - A Christmas tree lighting event will be held in Reading next week. The lighting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the southeast corner of Fifth and Penn streets. The lighting ceremony will feature performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by...
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
Black musicians, artists across Philadelphia eligible for $125K in grants
The Black Music City project supports Black artists in the region who aren’t receiving the funding needed to create their art. Grant applications are open until Jan. 10, 2023.
sanatogapost.com
Middle School Market Open Monday, Tuesday to ‘Shop’
UPPER POTTSGROVE PA – Students and staff at Pottsgrove Middle School have spent weeks accumulating food and new coats. Now those goods are ready to be privately selected Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 21-22, 2022) by school district families in need. There’s no cost or obligation required of recipients. They...
Church youth group raises awareness about homelessness in Pa.
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Dozens of students from church youth groups in Mechanicsburg took part in the 30th Annual Youth Sleepout at First United Methodist Church on West Simpson Street. The event raises money and awareness for people struggling with homelessness in the Commonwealth. “Students walk away realizing a bed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive Saturday. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
Lonnie Walker IV Foundation distributes turkeys and nonperishables ahead of Thanksgiving
The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation is helping local families who may not be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal this year. The nonprofit distributed over 300 frozen turkeys and nonperishables Saturday afternoon in front of the Geigle Complex at Reading High School. “It’s important for us because we used these...
A list of central Pa. organizations serving Thanksgiving meals
YORK, Pa. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many community organizations across Central Pennsylvania are stepping up with plans to help those in need enjoy a holiday meal. Here's a list of some of the organizations providing meals on and around Thanksgiving Day. Distribution dates are in bold. CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Carlisle.
Students and Marines have a shopping spree for Toys for Tots
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Dauphin County partnered with United States Marines Toys for Tots to help out kids in need. Ollie's opened its doors a little earlier Friday morning for the local elementary students...for a toy shopping spree. Each student received $1,000 and partnered with...
Lancaster County’s Extraordinary Give raises over $10 million for charities
One of central Pennsylvania’s biggest charitable events of the year has come to a close, but not before raising several million dollars to go to over 400 local organizations. The Extraordinary Give, a one-day, 24-hour fundraising event held annually, raised over $10,180,000 million from more than 24,600 donors this...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown family turns attempted kidnapping ordeal into a way to help people in need in the community
A young boy in Pottstown was the victim of an attempted luring last week. But instead of pressing charges, the boy and his father are turning the frightening ordeal into a way to give to those in need in the community. Ten-year-old Sammy Green of Pottstown was walking home from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Frogs Hollow (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
pahomepage.com
ExtraGive: Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
More than 450 local organizations are taking part in this year's ExtraGive, one of which supports not just the Lancaster area, but the Midstate and beyond. More than 450 local organizations are taking part in this year's ExtraGive, one of which supports not just the Lancaster area, but the Midstate and beyond.
African American veterans buried in Lebanon Cemetery given military honors
YORK, Pa. — A dozen African American veterans buried at Lebanon Cemetery in York were honored Saturday, after groups of volunteers found and refurbished their headstones. They are 12 of 330 soldiers buried in the historically Black cemetery. Many of their markers had been lost for years. “We have...
Comments / 5