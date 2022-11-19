ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

By Adam Conn
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The BWC Special Investigations Department discovered that Davis potentially earned wages while collecting disability benefits from the BWC.

Columbus military agency scammed out of $1.3 million by vendor’s faulty weapon parts

It was confirmed that while Davis was collecting benefits, she worked for seven different employers over the course of two years and held positions such as manager, assistant manager, packer, and machine operator.

A Franklin County judge found Frances Davis guilty and sentenced her to five years of community control to pay the restitution as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 6

Greg G
2d ago

Its people like this that make a Injured worker get ran thru the wringer an wait for medical treatment and comp pay!! she needs jail time for make a bad system worse!!!

Reply(1)
3
