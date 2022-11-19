Read full article on original website
Jim York
4d ago
Praying for the friends and family of this man!! I don't know if this is the case in this instance the people along this stretch road and Dover road tend to wear dark clothes while walking on the road please be careful and watch a little more carefully for pedestrians
Related
High-speed chase ends in rollover crash; drugs, guns found in wrecked vehicle
Two Nashville men were hospitalized after a high-speed chase and radical rollover crash on Interstate 840. When officers inspected the car, they found four pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, three handguns, and an assault-style rifle.
clarksvillenow.com
Dunbar Cave Road closed for paving beginning Monday night, Nov. 28
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dunbar Cave Road will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, Nov. 28, as contractors for the Clarksville Street Department begin repaving. According to a release from the city, crews will be paving Dunbar Cave Road from Wilma Rudolph Road to Barnhill Road, beginning with...
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING PERSON ALERT: 49-year-old man last seen two weeks ago
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help finding 49-year-old Jason Spencer. His son reported him missing on Nov. 14 but stated he left their house on Rebecca Lane, off of Fort Campbell Boulevard, on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m., according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case
From Hendersonville Police Department 11/21/2022 On 10-28-2022, between 10:45 am and 1:30 pm, a local Hendersonville resident was the victim of a vehicle burglary at a local venue. The victim had his wallet and credit cards stolen during the burglary. A picture attached to this release is one of the individuals connected to this investigation. […] The post Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case appeared first on Sumner County Source.
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Woman Killed in Hopkins County Crash
A Dawson Springs woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County Tuesday. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of Hanson Road near Jones Road just after 1:15 Tuesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, they determined a vehicle driven by 33-year old Cheara R. Scott was involved in a one-vehicle wreck.
KCJJ
Tennessee woman arrested after brief police chase on Highway 218
A Tennessee woman faces charges that she led the Iowa State Patrol on a brief chase on Highway 218. Troopers say they noticed a 2019 Lincoln MKZ speeding southbound on Highway 218 just south of the Interstate 80 interchange just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. The vehicle was clocked at 98 miles per hour.
whopam.com
Clarksville police identify pedestrian killed in accident
Clarksville have identified the man killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Friday night on Providence Boulevard. A news release says 55-year old James Nickell of Clarksville was hit by a vehicle just after 5 p.m. near D Street. Nickell was taken to Tennova Health Hospital, where he died from...
whopam.com
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
Drugs recovered from man in stolen car, police say
A stolen vehicle led Metro police to place one man behind bars and take many drugs off the street.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault
A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
Homicide Victim Identified at South Nashville Condo Complex Shooting
November 21, 2022 – The man fatally shot early Saturday inside his Kia sedan at Southern Hills Condos on Wallace Road is identified as Pablo Ical-Caz, 19. His family in Guatemala has now been notified of his death. Ical-Caz was killed after driving behind one of the condo buildings....
whvoradio.com
Elkton Man Injured In Crash
An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
wilsoncountysource.com
Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject
The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
Two Teens Arrested After Fleeing Police in Stolen SUV
November 18, 2022 – Investigation by TITANS detectives, working closely with Violent Crimes Division detectives, Thursday night led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of two male teens. The stolen Ford Escape was spotted near Clarksville Pike and West Hamilton Road. The driver fled when...
whopam.com
Lane closures planned Tuesday, Wednesday for inspection of rail-trail bridge
Motorists on Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane can expect some lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday this week to allow for a routine inspection of the rail-trail bridge. City officials say an engineer contractor for Hopkinsville Public Works will be conducting a bi-annual inspection on the rail trail bridge that crosses Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane through Wednesday this week. M.
Person seriously injured after shooting in East Nashville
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in East Nashville early Sunday morning.
whopam.com
Local woman hurt in rear end collision
A rear-end collision Saturday morning on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 45-year old Charity Jordan of Hopkinsville was slowing down as a car in front of her was turning into Waffle House and she was rear-ended by a pickup operated by 17-year old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
Suspect sought after setting dog on fire in South Nashville
An animal rescue shelter is searching for answers after animal control officers found a dog that had been set on fire in South Nashville.
whopam.com
High speed pursuit ends with arrest
A high speed pursuit Sunday night ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop 29-year old Andrew Scott of Hopkinsville on West Seventh Street for not having a license plate, but he allegedly kept driving and reached speeds of 95 mph near Edgewood Baptist Church on Cadiz Road.
fox17.com
Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
