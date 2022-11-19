ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Jim York
4d ago

Praying for the friends and family of this man!! I don't know if this is the case in this instance the people along this stretch road and Dover road tend to wear dark clothes while walking on the road please be careful and watch a little more carefully for pedestrians

2
clarksvillenow.com

Dunbar Cave Road closed for paving beginning Monday night, Nov. 28

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dunbar Cave Road will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, Nov. 28, as contractors for the Clarksville Street Department begin repaving. According to a release from the city, crews will be paving Dunbar Cave Road from Wilma Rudolph Road to Barnhill Road, beginning with...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

MISSING PERSON ALERT: 49-year-old man last seen two weeks ago

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help finding 49-year-old Jason Spencer. His son reported him missing on Nov. 14 but stated he left their house on Rebecca Lane, off of Fort Campbell Boulevard, on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m., according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case

From Hendersonville Police Department 11/21/2022 On 10-28-2022, between 10:45 am and 1:30 pm, a local Hendersonville resident was the victim of a vehicle burglary at a local venue. The victim had his wallet and credit cards stolen during the burglary. A picture attached to this release is one of the individuals connected to this investigation. […] The post Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case appeared first on Sumner County Source.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Dawson Springs Woman Killed in Hopkins County Crash

A Dawson Springs woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County Tuesday. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of Hanson Road near Jones Road just after 1:15 Tuesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, they determined a vehicle driven by 33-year old Cheara R. Scott was involved in a one-vehicle wreck.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
KCJJ

Tennessee woman arrested after brief police chase on Highway 218

A Tennessee woman faces charges that she led the Iowa State Patrol on a brief chase on Highway 218. Troopers say they noticed a 2019 Lincoln MKZ speeding southbound on Highway 218 just south of the Interstate 80 interchange just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. The vehicle was clocked at 98 miles per hour.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville police identify pedestrian killed in accident

Clarksville have identified the man killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Friday night on Providence Boulevard. A news release says 55-year old James Nickell of Clarksville was hit by a vehicle just after 5 p.m. near D Street. Nickell was taken to Tennova Health Hospital, where he died from...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Dawson Springs woman killed in accident

A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault

A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Elkton Man Injured In Crash

An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wilsoncountysource.com

Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject

The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
GALLATIN, TN
whopam.com

Lane closures planned Tuesday, Wednesday for inspection of rail-trail bridge

Motorists on Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane can expect some lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday this week to allow for a routine inspection of the rail-trail bridge. City officials say an engineer contractor for Hopkinsville Public Works will be conducting a bi-annual inspection on the rail trail bridge that crosses Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane through Wednesday this week. M.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Local woman hurt in rear end collision

A rear-end collision Saturday morning on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 45-year old Charity Jordan of Hopkinsville was slowing down as a car in front of her was turning into Waffle House and she was rear-ended by a pickup operated by 17-year old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

High speed pursuit ends with arrest

A high speed pursuit Sunday night ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop 29-year old Andrew Scott of Hopkinsville on West Seventh Street for not having a license plate, but he allegedly kept driving and reached speeds of 95 mph near Edgewood Baptist Church on Cadiz Road.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN

