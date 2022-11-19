Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Carjacking suspect crashes pickup during police chase in Vancouver
Officers said they arrested a carjacking suspect who rolled a pickup during a police chase in Vancouver. According to Vancouver Police, officers were initially called to an attempted armed carjacking. They later learned that the suspect used an airsoft pistol when taking the pickup. While fleeing police, the suspect missed...
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Police: Carjacking suspect who hit cyclist arrested
NEW YORK -- A carjacking suspect who was wanted for hitting a cyclist and taking off is now in custody.Police said it started with shots fired between two cars Thursday in Kingsbridge, the Bronx. The suspect then carjacked another vehicle, forcing the driver out near a school, police said. He sped off, hitting a bicyclist on Bailey Avenue before crashing into a tree. "All I heard was 'pow, pow,' and people running back and forth, just a whole bunch of commotion," Kingsbridge resident Kevin Campbell told CBS2. "The kids were coming out of school when this happened. It didn't happen before, they just got out. So it was scary."The cyclist was hospitalized in serious condition. Charges are pending against the 29-year-old driver.
