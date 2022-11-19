Read full article on original website
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two eastbound lanes of I-26 near I-526 merge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are responding to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26 just before the merge with I-526. The crash was reported at 11:49 a.m. near mile marker 211, about a mile before the merge. Two left lanes are closed. There was a 3-mile backup...
live5news.com
1 killed in Colleton County crash Wednesday morning
SCHP: Driver killed after tractor-trailer crash in Colleton County
abcnews4.com
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant man identified as pedestrian killed in crash on Red Bank Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the man hit and killed in a crash on Red Bank Road early Tuesday morning as Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant. Authorities say Frasier was walking along the road in Goose Creek shortly after...
WLTX.com
SCDOT seeks public input on bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is seeking public input regarding proposed bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties. SCDOT is proposing repairs to the SC260 Bridge over Second Water-Lake Marion. Portions of the bridge have deteriorated to the point that repairs are necessary, according to SCDOT engineers.
abcnews4.com
Downed power lines on Butternut Rd at Central Ave, traffic reroute: SPDSC
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed power lines on Butternut Road at Central Avenue are causing traffic to be rerouted through the fire department parking lot onto Central Ave to keep traffic flowing. SPDSC is on scene and Dominion Energy has been contacted.
Troopers investigating deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County
live5news.com
live5news.com
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
counton2.com
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Goose Creek
AMFD: Two vehicle crash impacts traffic on Hwy 41
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews closed a portion of Highway 41 Saturday night following a crash near Joe Rouse Drive. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 41 near Joe Rouse Drive. Law enforcement was on the scene at 7 p.m. Injuries were reported; however, details are […]
abcnews4.com
No injuries reported after vehicle struck during car chase in West Ashley: CCSO
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say no serious injuries were reported after a suspect struck another vehicle during a car chase from West Ashley to downtown Charleston Saturday night. The chase started after deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation before 11 p.m....
abcnews4.com
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
live5news.com
Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat allegedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed, has been pushed back. The lawsuit that names multiple defendants, including Alex Murdaugh and Parker’s Store, was originally scheduled...
counton2.com
Incident blocks all lanes of I-26 near Jedburg Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is responding to a Friday evening collision on I-26 eastbound near exit 194. C&B Fire Department, Pine Ridge Fire Department, and Summerville Fire Department responded to an overturned tractor-trailer near Jedburg Road. According to the SC Department of...
Ex-Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting resident in face, SLED says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pee Dee Regional Center employee is accused of hitting a resident in the face, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to SLED. On June 18, while employed with […]
counton2.com
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys
Comments / 1