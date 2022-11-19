ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

1 killed in Colleton County crash Wednesday morning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Colleton County crash that left one person dead. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane. Two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 17 when they collided, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, SC
AMFD: Two vehicle crash impacts traffic on Hwy 41

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews closed a portion of Highway 41 Saturday night following a crash near Joe Rouse Drive.  According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 41 near Joe Rouse Drive.  Law enforcement was on the scene at 7 p.m.  Injuries were reported; however, details are […]
AWENDAW, SC
CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat allegedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed, has been pushed back. The lawsuit that names multiple defendants, including Alex Murdaugh and Parker’s Store, was originally scheduled...
BEAUFORT, SC
Incident blocks all lanes of I-26 near Jedburg Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is responding to a Friday evening collision on I-26 eastbound near exit 194. C&B Fire Department, Pine Ridge Fire Department, and Summerville Fire Department responded to an overturned tractor-trailer near Jedburg Road. According to the SC Department of...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys

SUMMERVILLE, SC

