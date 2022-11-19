Kris Jenner Reveals First Christmas Card With Corey Gamble

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It's officially time for Krismas!

Kris Jenner is kicking off the holiday season with a snapshot of her first-ever Christmas card with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The 67-year-old reality TV star—who is known to go big for the holidays—has often orchestrated larger-than-life holiday photo shoots with her famous family in Christmases past, but this year, she has a special card just from her and Gamble, 42.

Jenner revealed the card on her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, as part of a paid partnership with Shutterfly, which was used to craft the festive card. In the photo, the Kardashians star is rocking a red plaid blazer while Gamble is dressed in a quilted green quarter-zip sweater.

The photo marks the couple's first time doing a joint holiday card together in their entire seven years of dating, but it's never too late to start a new tradition.

"You guys know I LIVE for the holidays!" Jenner captioned her post on Friday. "This year, @coreygamble and I made our first-ever holiday card together with @Shutterfly and we love how they came out."

"We can't wait to send them to family and friends and celebrate the season!" she added while directing her fans to the Shutterfly sight, where they can find all Jenner's hand-picked favorite products.

"Happy Holidays!" the momager added.

This month has already been full of firsts for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who recently landed her first Vogue cover for the December 2022 issue of Vogue Czechoslovakia.

Jenner shared the stunning black-and-white cover to Instagram earlier this week, calling the experience of being a cover star "such an honor."

"Thank you Vogue CS 🤍" she captioned a follow-up post with more shots from the glamorous photoshoot.