13 WHAM
Rochester hosts free community brunch for Trans Day of Remembrance
Rochester, N.Y. — The Next Generation Men of Transition, Blaque/Out Magazine, and W.A.V.E Woman Inc. partnered up with the City of Rochester to host a free community brunch to commemorate Trans Day of Remembrance on Sunday. For over a decade, the Rochester Queer community and allies have come together...
13 WHAM
Dominican Consulate visits Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Dominican Consulate of Manhattan was in the Rochester area this weekend. They visited the Ibero Community Resource Center on Saturday and Sunday. This visit brought the Dominican embassy and Board of Elections of the Dominican Republic to the Dominican community in Rochester to give them the opportunity to request and renew their national id, passports, power of attorney, and citizenship services.
13 WHAM
Animal Rights Rochester protest outside Wegmans
Rochester, N.Y. — Animal Rights Rochester protested outside of Wegmans on East Avenue on Sunday. The protest was to oppose Plainville farm, Wegman’s supplier. Just a month earlier, PETA, another animal activist group, was at the same Wegmans also protesting Plainville farm. The animal rights activists say with...
Pups rescued from underground den contract Parvo virus
ers said the virus is highly contagious.
Local snowplow company shares how Buffalo snowstorm paused services
But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Frizzy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Frizzy is a 1-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Frizzy is a creamsicle-colored feline. He’s a very active guy who loves to investigate everything. He’s a bit shy about being petted at this time, though.
13 WHAM
RPD launches New American Outreach Initiative
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department’s Community Affairs Bureau, in partnership with the New American Advisory Council, has launched the New American Outreach Initiative on Saturday. The goal of the initiative is to improve public safety within the New American community through culturally responsive policing practices. “We...
13 WHAM
Rochester remembers local civil rights activist
Rochester, N.Y. — Civil, voting, and human rights activist, Dona Belen Colon who passed away November 12, had calling hours at St. Michael's Church on Saturday. Colon was part of the historic struggle for voting rights and equality, working with John R. Lewis in securing passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act which removed language barriers to registration and voting for U.S. Hispanic citizens.
websterontheweb.com
Mrs. Claus has reached her goal!
Thanks in part to the generosity of my wonderful readers, Florence “Mrs. Claus” Kinney has reached her incredible goal of collecting and donating 100,000 Christmas gifts for children. If you don’t know her story, here it is in a nutshell:. Florence Kinney is the driving force behind...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton-Parma Senior Centeroffers shopping transportation
Do you know of someone who would enjoy getting out of the house weekly to get some needed items at the store? The Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers Senior Express transportation service year-round for seniors in the Town of Parma. Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., the Senior Center’s driver departs...
13 WHAM
Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
13 WHAM
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
13 WHAM
RFD deploys type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County
Erie County — The Rochester Fire Department along with the Monroe County Special Operations Unit, deployed a type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The urban search and rescue team will assist with structural collapse rescue or any other technical rescue as needed for the state of emergency in Erie County.
Monroe County has the most flu cases in upstate New York
Flu numbers continue to rise in Monroe County and statewide.
Fattey Beer Co. opens in Rochester’s Neighborhood of Play
The beer joint sells beer from across the state, and the world.
13 WHAM
Rochester Board of Education hosts community engagement forum
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Board of Education and the Office of Parent Engagement hosted their annual family and community engagement event on Saturday. The forum was an opportunity to discuss important topics that are currently impacting the district and the community. District staff were on-hand to provide information...
Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
13 WHAM
No injuries after lithium battery fire on RIT campus
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District battled a fire on the RIT campus on Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the Nathaniel Rochester Hall for the report of a lithium ion battery fire on the eighth floor of the building. After roughly 30 minutes, units were able to...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Lake Erie squalls will move south again for this evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavy squalls coming in off Lake Erie has buried many towns just south of Buffalo. An example of this, is Orchard Park where they measured 77 inches since early Friday. At times, snowfall was coming down at the rate of 3 inches per hour. This amount of snowfall is equivalent to what Rochester may receive for three quarters of our entire winter season. However, most of the day the heavy snow squall had drifted to the north of Buffalo giving time to dig-out for many communities. But that lake squall is starting to move south again, and later this evening, it is likely to deposit a fresh foot of snow to the Buffalo area. Fortunately, most of the Rochester area has been spared the heaviest snow and any additional snowfall should be minimal.
13 WHAM
Highland Park to get new bathrooms, electrical upgrades
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that work is beginning on improvements at Highland Park. Work will include underground electrical improvements and new bathrooms. The electrical improvement project will provide direct electrical hookups for vendors during festival season and saves tax dollars by eliminating the...
