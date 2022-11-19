Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County holds annual Thanksgiving Parade
Montgomery County kicked off the holiday season this weekend with a familiar traditional – the annual Thanksgiving Parade. FOX 5's Ayesha was at the event in downtown Silver Spring to check out the festive celebration!
Wbaltv.com
Charles County students, staff revive teacher after heart attack
WALDORF, Md. — A Charles County teacher's life lesson not to give up may have saved his life. Frank Holiday's students are inspired by his lessons in welding class at North Point High School in Waldorf. "He doesn't sugarcoat stuff. He tells us the truth about life," said Kayden...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County School Board approves instructor rate for Right Turn Program
The Warren County School Board, during its Wednesday, November 16 work session, approved an instructor’s fee for a specific Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) drugs and alcohol education program and established a per-day rate for a certified substitute assistant principal. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
mocoshow.com
Germantown Family Celebrates the Holidays and Tradition With Extravagant Light Display
The Salgado family of Germantown has had a Christmas light display as far back as they can remember. The incredible display includes giant lighted arches, over 25 inflatables characters, a 20ft snowman, thousands of lights, an animatronic Santa, and more. They call it the Salgado Family Christmas Display, and it’s...
Inside Nova
Prince William School Board adopts 2023-24 school calendar
The Prince William County School Board finalized the 2023-24 school year calendar during its Nov. 15 meeting, moving the first day of school up one day to Aug. 14. The last day of school will be June 7, up a week from this school year’s last day, June 14. The teacher last day will come three days earlier than this year, on June 12.
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholland on protecting yourself
Tis the season for giving but we need to be aware of those who take as well. We spoke with Frederick County’s Sheriff Lenny Millholland in our latest news maker about protecting yourself from those that might take from you. News makers are brought to you by Warren County...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
locosports.info
Football: Loudoun County Offense Dominates Sherando in VHSL Region 4C Semifinal
Leesburg, Va. — For the Loudoun County High School football team, it all starts up front. While the smart, dynamic backfield often gets the glory, the Captains’ game plan wouldn’t be possible without juniors Blaine Colebank, Sammy Holstead, Chase Kibble and seniors Stuart McGuinness and Evan Stanley. The Loudoun County offense runs through those five lineman, and the Captains didn’t stray away from their game plan when they rushed for more than 400 yards on the ground in their, 49-28, win over the Sherando Warriors in a VHSL Region 4C semifinal on November 18 in Leesburg.
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
Parents, local NAACP chapter take aim at Gov. Youngkin’s proposed Standard of Learning
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Parents and a local NAACP chapter are taking aim at Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest proposal for teaching history and social studies across the commonwealth. One of Governor Youngkin’s first executive orders after taking office was to ban critical race theory from all curriculums. Now, some parents are saying […]
Fairfax Times
Plans for Prince William Gateway could threaten Fairfax County water supply
Impacts to Fairfax County water supply loom as construction of the Prince William Gateway data center is said to threaten the quality of water in the Occoquan Watershed. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) filed a motion to reaffirm the county’s commitment to protecting the watershed on Nov. 1 and commented in his weekly newsletter, about the construction of the data center and the importance of protecting the rural environment.
dcnewsnow.com
Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses
There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
theburn.com
Papa Deeno’s Pizza headed to new Loudoun shopping plaza
A new pizza restaurant is in the works for the Chantilly/South Riding area of Loudoun County. It’s called Papa Deeno’s Pizza and it’s coming to the new Whitman Farm plaza at Braddock and Gum Spring roads. Papa Deeno’s is taking a small space next door to the...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville shopping center
Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
fox5dc.com
Metro testing gate modifications at Fort Totten in hopes of discouraging fare evaders
WASHINGTON - Metro is testing a series of gate modifications as a way to deter riders from boarding without paying the fare. The transit agency tweeted photos of the prototypes in use at the Fort Totten station. One design features an orange wedge gate with half-circle transparent plastic in between where evaders could place their hands to jump over the barrier.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Ex-BF Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Carrying His Child In Virginia
A man admitted to killing a pregnant woman who has been missing out of Loudoun County in Virginia for more than a decade. Ronald Roldan, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the well-documented disappearance of Bethany Decker in 2011, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Hoya
Petition To Remove Tents on Campus Collects Over 280 Signatures
More than 280 students have signed a Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) petition urging the university to remove the large white tents on campus by the end of the Fall 2022 semester. The tents — which currently stand in Red Square, the Southwest Quadrangle, Dahlgren Quadrangle and the Leavey Esplanade...
