One Iowa pleads for help to end "ignorance, misplaced anger, and fear" of LGBTQ+ community
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After another mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Local advocacy groups are asking Iowans for help in ending the hate. As of last report, a motive for the shooting was not made public, but investigators say they are looking into the massacre as a possible hate crime. If you would like to donate to a fund to help the victims and their families, click here.
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
Sioux City Hard Rock announces support to restore Hubbard Park
The recently renovated Hubbard Park is getting another update thanks to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
Brianna DeMarais started fall on the sidelines at SDSU football games. Today, she's learning to navigate life without part of her right leg.
Readying Sioux Center sports complex dome
SIOUX CENTER—Dordt University volunteers walk a stretch of fabric for the inflatable dome across the artificial turf field of the American State Bank Sports Complex on Monday. They were moving the fabric into position so that the ends could be sewn up, a part of the process to get the membrane ready to be inflated perhaps this week, weather permitting. Work on the 118,000-square-foot building is on schedule for its December completion date.
Iowa Utilities Board denies request for environmental study on Navigator pipeline
On Friday, the Iowa Utilities Board issued an order denying a request for an environmental impact study regarding one of the proposed CO2 pipelines to go through the state.
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant
GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records
The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records. One such case involves Joanna May of Oskaloosa, who was the focus of a complaint filed with the board in October 2020. The complaint alleged May misappropriated hydrocodone […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem
THE MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it. --Mark Solheim, Sioux City.
Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after she easily won a second term as governor. Reynolds’ election Wednesday as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of...
Sioux Center native separated from family in Haiti
This is the first in a three-part series connecting with local individuals and organizations impacted by the turmoil in Haiti. SIOUX CENTER—Three times a week — or more — Taunya (De Weerd) Merilus can be found with a Bible and her hands folded in prayer at House of Missions + Equipping, or HOME building, in Sioux Center.
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
