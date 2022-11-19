ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

One Iowa pleads for help to end "ignorance, misplaced anger, and fear" of LGBTQ+ community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After another mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Local advocacy groups are asking Iowans for help in ending the hate. As of last report, a motive for the shooting was not made public, but investigators say they are looking into the massacre as a possible hate crime. If you would like to donate to a fund to help the victims and their families, click here.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
doniphanherald.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
NEBRASKA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Readying Sioux Center sports complex dome

SIOUX CENTER—Dordt University volunteers walk a stretch of fabric for the inflatable dome across the artificial turf field of the American State Bank Sports Complex on Monday. They were moving the fabric into position so that the ends could be sewn up, a part of the process to get the membrane ready to be inflated perhaps this week, weather permitting. Work on the 118,000-square-foot building is on schedule for its December completion date.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances

A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant

GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records

The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records. One such case involves Joanna May of Oskaloosa, who was the focus of a complaint filed with the board in October 2020. The complaint alleged May misappropriated hydrocodone […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center native separated from family in Haiti

This is the first in a three-part series connecting with local individuals and organizations impacted by the turmoil in Haiti. SIOUX CENTER—Three times a week — or more — Taunya (De Weerd) Merilus can be found with a Bible and her hands folded in prayer at House of Missions + Equipping, or HOME building, in Sioux Center.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Most commonly seen birds in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy